'Red Notice' ending explained: The ultimate double-crossing 

Red Notice dropped earlier today on Netflix and is one of the biggest blockbusters to have been released this year. However, the action-comedy with a $200 million budget and starring three of Hollywood's biggest faces is very thin on the plotline. It doesn't have enough to offer in terms of story and relies on the three leading stars to deliver.

Having said that, Red Notice is packed with glitz and glamor. Starting with exotic locales, big guns and fast cars, the movie has everything that is expected of a blockbuster action film.

What to expect in 'Red Notice'?

The plot follows an FBI profiler, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who was trying to stop infamous art thieves Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gal Gadot) from stealing Cleopatra's invaluable eggs. Hartley catches the former and makes an alliance with him to catch his notorious ex-colleague. Their task is to stop The Bishop from possessing all of Cleopatra's three eggs.

The two embark on an adventure across exotic locations looking for the infamous criminal and the invaluable eggs.

Red Notice: How did it end?

Red Notice is thick with plot twists and double crossings - as is expected of an action movie. Towards the end, after an intense action-packed sequence in an Argentinian rainforest, it was revealed that John Hartley, who claimed to be an FBI agent, was all along a con man working with The Bishop.

His alliance with Booth was a trick to have him find the third egg that would close the deal. Bishop and Hartley finally revealed their scheme to a hapless Booth, leaving him as they escaped with the egg.

The three eggs would fetch the duo $300 million. These precious artifacts were sought by an Egyptian businessman to present to his daughter Cleopatra at her wedding. The two pull off the heist, deliver the eggs and bag the reward.

But Booth soon caught up with them, informing the two that he had tipped the Interpol agents off regarding their exploits. His intention was to put them in such a situation that they would agree to team up with him.

As the movie ends, we see the three together, visibly prepared to pull off another fantastic heist.

For an action-packed adventure peppered with comedy, catch Red Notice streaming on Netflix now.

