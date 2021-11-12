'Red Notice' review: A film about ploys and double-crossings

Netflix dropped its much-awaited action movie Red Notice earlier today. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. Add those names to a list of big guns, fast cars, and exotic locations, and it's the whole package of an action-comedy big-budget blockbuster.

The plot follows the story of FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who teams up with renowned art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). The duo set out to catch the master thief, who goes by the pseudonym The Bishop (Gal Gadot). However, things are not always what they seem. After several double crossings, Red Notice ends in a twist.

A brief synopsis of 'Red Notice'

At the center of Red Notice is a treasure - Cleopatra's three eggs. These priceless jeweled eggs were gifts to Cleopatra from Mark Antony on their wedding day. After their deaths, the eggs were scattered across the globe. By some crooked means, The Bishop acquired the first egg. Nolan stole the second egg, but Hartley caught him.

In an unforeseen turn of events, Hartley is framed by The Bishop for helping Booth steal the egg. Consequently, they are both sent to a prison in Russia. The Bishop doesn’t know where the third egg is, but Booth does. So Hartley and Booth devise a plan to escape from Russia, find the last egg, catch The Bishop, and clear Hartley's name.

What follows is an adventure across exotic locales with big guns, shiny settings, and a lot of action. Hartley and Booth search for the third egg, supposedly hidden away in a bunker in the middle of the Argentinian rainforest.

The Bishop follows and she is trailed by Interpol agents - Inspector Das and her team. Intense action sequences follow, where there is a stand-off between the thieves and law enforcement, with The Bishop, Booth, and Hartley pulling off a narrow escape. This is where the table turns.

It is revealed that Hartley was not an FBI agent. He worked with The Bishop all along, tricking Booth into giving them the location of the third egg. The two gang up against Booth and leave him in the forest, escaping with the egg.

The Bishop was on a mission to acquire the three eggs because of the $300 million reward offered in exchange for it. A big-shot Egyptian businessman sought after the eggs to gift his daughter on her wedding day. The Bishop successfully pulls off the heist, aided by Hartley.

The plot twists don't end here. After the ordeal is over, Booth confronts the duo. He had tipped off Inspector Das, who was now pursuing the pair. Booth offers them a deal, another gig, that would require three cons. Red Notice ends with the three teaming up to pull another elaborate heist.

Is 'Red Notice' worth the watch?

Red Notice has some engaging characters and exciting quips. But the film lacks in every other category. The plotline is as thin as it could get. The script and directing are shallow. The tragic backstories, contrived twists, and double-crosses conjured to hold up the film can be predicted from a mile away.

Reynolds' comic relief in every scene carries the film. Gadot's charm and Dwayne Johnson's presence adds some more to this action flick. Otherwise, the film doesn't have much to offer. It will likely get buried under the rubrics of better movies of the same genre.

Conclusion

Red Notice is watchable and caters to the purpose of entertainment with its big stars and big guns. But it lacks in story and gets a little monotonous in the middle. It is one of those blockbusters that is soon forgotten when the hype dies down. Catch Red Notice streaming on Netflix to see some exotic scenes and intense action sequences.

