 Where to watch Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice?' Release date, trailer, and all about the action film

The big-budget action-comedy Red Notice is set to premiere on Netflix on November 12. The movie was initially planned for release by Universal Pictures, but Netflix acquired distribution rights. It had a limited theatrical release on November 5, 2021, before making its debut on Netflix. The film has been subject to mixed reviews from critics.

Red Notice stars three of Hollywood's biggest faces, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gaddot. The film was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The official synopsis of the movie states:

"When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest-level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), on a mission to capture the world's most 'wanted' art-thief, runs into the world's greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds)."

The trailer was released in early September and it gives the audience a hint at the comedy-packed action that lies in store for them. The plot of Red Notice follows agent John Hartley, a top FBI profiler, who is forced to make a pact with the world's second-biggest art thief Nolan Booth.

The two attempt to track down master international art thief Sarah Black, known as the infamous Bishop (Gal Gadot), before she pulls off the ultimate heist of the century.

What to expect from the film

Red Notice promises many exotic locations like Rome and Sardina in Italy, where action sequences were shot. It also promises plenty of fistfights, car chases, and explosions. It's the whole package that any action movie is expected to deliver.

The blockbuster is something that would make more sense to see in a movie theater. Red Notice is peppered with many snarky jokes in intense situations, bringing comic relief to the scenes.

In the recent past, Netflix has teamed up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and produced some blockbuster movies. However, Red Notice has topped that list to become the biggest blockbuster on Netflix yet.

With a budget of around $200 million and three of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice have the potential to become a franchise on Netflix. Red Notice drops on Netflix tomorrow.

