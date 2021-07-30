When will Dwayne Johnson's Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot release?

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has been making waves in Hollywood ever since he left WWE. He is currently one of the biggest stars on the silver screen and is preparing to release another huge movie with two megastars.

Dwayne Johnson's next movie will star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds along with him. The movie, known as Red Notice, is due for release on November 12, 2021. Originally, the movie was supposed to be released in 2020 but was postponed. Netflix then took over production and it will be one of the biggest venture for the streaming giant.

What is Dwayne Johnson's Netflix movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds about?

Red Notice is an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopoulos. The Rock, through his Instagram, provided a look at the movie as well as its release date of November 12.

🚨You’re officially on notice🚨@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12🔥🌎



FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE 🥃 pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

Gal Gadot will star as the most wanted art thief in the film, while Reynolds plays the world's greatest con artist. Dwayne Johnson will play the role of the FBI's top profiler and the world's greatest tracker.

Their paths will intersect in the movie after Interpol issues a Red Notice to bring in the world's most wanted criminals.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is also set to appear in a cameo for Ryan Reynolds' next film, Free Guy, which is set to be released on August 13, 2021.

Don’t have a good day. Have a GREAT day. See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/Xlo4MOqW8q — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 27, 2021

Over the years, The Rock has found a lot of success in the film industry, and other than these projects, two more films are in the works at the moment. Much like John Cena, Dwayne Johnson will be joining DC. He will be acting in the DC Animated film, DC League of Super-Pets where he is going to voice Krypto the Superdog.

Along with that, he will be starring as Black Adam in the upcoming film of the same name. John Cena's film The Suicide Squad was recently released, where he plays The Peacemaker. Whether the two former WWE Superstars will ever share the same screen or not remains to be seen, but it will certainly make for an interesting experience for wrestling fans.

