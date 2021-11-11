'Red Notice': 3 reasons why the Gal Gadot-starrer cannot be missed

Red Notice is set to make its debut on Netflix on November 12, after a limited theatrical release worldwide. The plot follows the story of FBI agent John Hartley, played by Dwayne Johnson, who teams up with renowned art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). The duo sets out to catch the master thief who goes by the pseudonym The Bishop (Gal Gadot).

Here are three reasons you should not miss the blockbuster starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

3 reasons that makes Red Notice a must-watch movie for fans worldwide

1) Watch 'Red Notice' for its exotic sequences

The action-packed blockbuster delivers incredible shots and action sequences set in exotic locations. The $200 million budget film starring three of Hollywood's most prominent faces is a must watch because it transports you virtually to grand locations. Red Notice has been shot all over Rome and Sardina in Italy with plenty of action sequences and comedy.

2) Gal Gadot delivers yet another amazing performance

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber admitted that he was surprised by Gadot’s athleticism. Gadot, in Versace and stillettos, outshines Reynolds and Johnson in the pivotal fight scene. She also outwits the duo who team up against her, and always remains a step ahead of them.

In response to Thurber, Gadot had said that she started her career with action which made it easy for her to do the stunts.

"I started my career (with action) and I’m very much into action movies. I was a dancer for many years and I think dancing and fight sequences are very similar because it’s all choreography. You have to express yourself with your body and it gets easier the more you do it.”

3) The entertainment factor

Needless to say, the action blockbuster starring three of Hollywood's most famous faces, is very high on the entertainment factor. With its loud background music and exotic shots, this film is the ideal movie for theaters.

Director Rawson Thurber has commented,

"It is a film designed to be entertaining for everyone. From an eight-year-old to an eighty-year-old and whether you are on the left or the right side of the political spectrum."

Red Notice also manages to strike a delicate balance between comedy and action, such that the mood is lightened during intense moments with jokes that provide comic relief. And yet, they do not take away anything from the gravity of the situation the characters find themselves in.

Overall the film looks really promising and delivers quite well on the action front. Catch Red Notice streaming on Netflix from November 12.

