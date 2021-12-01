Who is Paloma Jimenez? All about Vin Diesel's partner and kids as actor shares heartwarming note about Meadow and Paul Walker 

Vin Diesel, age 54, posted on his Instagram on Tuesday; remembering Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker who tragically lost his life eight years ago. Vin shared a heartfelt post about Meadow Walker, 22, and Haina Riley Sinclair, 13.

Vin Diesel shared a photo of his daughter Haina, as the maid of Honour and Paul's daughter, Meadow, marrying Louis Thornton-Allan.

The actor began his post by recalling a moment from the sets of Fast & Furious, where they were talking about Haina.

Vin Diesel concluded by saying that:

"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that Uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo..."

Who is Paloma Jimenez? All about Vin Diesel's partner

Vin Diesel has never been married to Mexican model Paloma Jimenez. Rather, they are believed to have been live-in partners since 2007.

Nothing much is known about their relationship because Vin prefers to keep his life private, on which he had said,

“I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

Paloma Jimenez was born in Acapulco, in the Mexican city of Guerrero, but later on shifted to The United States of America. She has been a model for Maxim, along with other promotional campaigns like Coca-Cola, Honda, and Pantene.

Vin Diesel with Paloma Jimenez(image via getty)

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jimenez have three children together. Similce, the eldest in 2008, followed by Vincent in 2010 and their youngest child, Pauline, who was born in 2015. Vin Diesel is very proud of his kids and said parenting has been his biggest accomplishment.

“My kids move me to tears all the time,my daughter Similce said to me, ‘Daddy, I know what song should be at every funeral.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ And she said, ‘See You Again.’ … That was not fair.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Vin Diesel has revealed that he named his daughter after his friend Paul Walker, who died in November 2013.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider