How old is James Van Der Beek's wife? All about Kimberly Van Der Beek as couple welcome sixth child together 

James Van Der Beek (44) recently revealed in his Instagram post that wife Kimberly (39) has naturally given birth to their sixth child. The couple welcomed their son, Jeremiah Van Der Beek, on November 23.

James and Kimberly kept their pregnancy under wraps after suffering two consecutive late-term pregnancy losses. As per James, the doctor revealed the cause of the heartbreaking miscarriages as an 'incompetent cervix.'

All about Kimberly Van Der Beek and her relationship with the 'Dawson's creek' actor, James

Kimberly Van Der Beek, formerly known as Kimberly Brook, was born on March 22, 1982, in Washington, United States. She is a wellness blogger who has contributed to People magazine and the 'Food Heals Nation' blog about healthy infant eating habits.

She is also a producer whose current works were limited to short movies till now. Kimberly has also played the role of Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride.

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook first met in July of 2009 and got married in 2011 near Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

James Van Der Beek commented:

“The woman I love did me the honor of became my wife today. I look forward to earning her for the rest of my life."

James and Kimberly's children, and prior pregnancy complications

The pair gave birth to their first child Olivia in 2011, a few months after their marriage. Following her, she gave birth to four more children, Joshua (8), Annabel (6), Emilia (4), and Gwendolyn (2).

Despite having a large family, James Van Der Beek and Kimberly have experienced five miscarriages, with the last one was in January of 2020.

The situations seem like the reason for which they had kept the news of their sixth pregnancy private. James further added:

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.”

Instagram reactions to Kimberly and James newborn, Jeremiah Van Der Beek

Despite all the challenges that Kimberly and James Van Der Beek have faced in their marriage, the pair are still going strong.

