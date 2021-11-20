Who is Elan Ruspoli? All about Jacqueline Wood's husband as couple set to welcome third child together

Jacqueline Wood, 34, and her husband Elam Ruspoli, 34, are expecting their third child. The Canadian actress is the mother of two children (son Lenix, nine months, and Rise, 2)

Elan Ruspoli has worked with stars like Jonathan Majors, Daniel Kaluuya, Dan Stevens, Glen Powell, and other prominent celebrities.

Elan Ruspoli is now in partnership with William Morris Endeavor (WME) Entertainment.

Elan Ruspoli gathers a shedload of money worth of $500,000

Jacqueline Wood, 'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress, has an estimated net worth of $ 1 million. Her husband, too, does not go any less than her.

The Creative Artists Agent has racked up a hefty sum of $500,000 from his career. Elan has been working for the Creative Artists Agency (Caa) since 2007 where a talent agent is known to make a sum of around $73,740.

Elan Ruspoli also signed his first deal with filmmaker Josh Boone in the film 'Stuck in Love' in 2012.

'Baby Onboard', Jacqueline wood and Elan Ruspoli are happy to announce their third pregnancy

Jacqueline has confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that:

"I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true"

Jacqueline embraced the pregnancy and had always wanted to name her first son, Rise, in March 2019 because, as told to PEOPLE magazine:

"We chose Rise because to us Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward,We look to our son as an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world."

In October,2020 Jacqueline Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli together announced the arrival of their second baby in her Instagram post.

Twitter reacts to Jacqueline's announcement of her third baby

Michele Kramer @Michele58528730 @people Congratulations to Jacqueline and her husband on a 3rd baby!!!

aboutnici @aboutnici @people Maybe this time their baby is a girl! ❤❤❤

♥ 🤟🏻𝒦𝑒𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶🤟🏻 ♥ @spoilgirl03 @people Hope she will have girl this time but congratulations to her and her family ♥️

Donna Harmon @DunkfastHarmon @BandB_CBS Wow baby #3 so soon congratulations 🎈time for her to be stay home mom.

juls @julia_three

#BoldandBeautiful #STILL @BandB_CBS I'm happy for them, wonderful family 💘💖 but I hope they don't get Steffy pregnant again eccept if it's Bill's 😆❤

Jacqueline Wood's exciting news about her third child onboard was telecast on Friday's episode of 'The Talk' at 11A.M, PT and 2 P.M, ET.

