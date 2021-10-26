Asia Artist Awards 2021 confirmed lineup so far: Aespa, Stray Kids, and more

The Asia Artist Awards 2021 is returning bigger and better. So far, four K-pop acts - Aespa, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN - have confirmed their participation in the awards show. Recognition from the AAA makes quite a lot of difference as it has been one of the top music award shows for Korean artists.

All the groups confirmed for the lineup are also nominated for the Popularity Award category, for which fandoms have been hard at work since AAA 2021 released the nominations.

SEVENTEEN, THE BOYZ, Cha Eun Woo and more confirmed to attend Asia Artist Awards 2021

A wide array of Korean celebrities will be attending the Asia Artist Awards 2021. From the top K-pop acts to the biggest names in the Korean movie industry, many stars have confirmed their participation in the highly-coveted awards ceremony.

Starting with K-pop groups, SM Entertainment’s monster rookie group aespa was the first K-pop act to confirm their participation in the Asia Artist Awards 2021. The group has been climbing the charts as a music monster, achieving seven music show wins for their latest release, Savage.

The Asia Artist Awards 2021 then added THE BOYZ and Stray Kids to their lineup roster. THE BOYZ are currently working on their comeback album Maverick, which will be released on November 1. Meanwhile, the self-producing group Stray Kids recently wrapped up their promotions for Scars, their Japanese album. Rumors in the industry circulate that they’re now gearing up for a repackage album comeback in November.

The latest addition to the list is K-pop’s famous third-generation group, SEVENTEEN. The self-producing group released their ninth mini-album ATTACCA on October 22 with the title track Rock with you.

Meanwhile, K-pop idols who have built a strong presence in the K-drama world will also be attending the Asia Artist Awards 2021. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and NU’EST’s Minhyun will appear as guests. Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jan Won Young will be hosting the awards ceremony. This will mark Leeteuk's sixth year as the Asia Artist Awards host.

As for the K-drama world, Squid Game’s veteran actor Lee Jung Jae, #Alive’s Yoo Ah In, Mouse’s Lee Seung Gi, Nevertheless’ Han So Hee, and True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young have confirmed their attendance as guests.

In last year’s Asia Artist Awards, Stray Kids took home the Best Music Video award for their smash-hit God’s Menu. THE BOYZ won the AAA Choice (Singer) award. It will be interesting to see how the groups fare in this year’s award ceremony, as they have shown incredible growth this year.

The Asia Artist Awards 2021 will be held online to prevent the spread of Covid on December 2, 2021, in Japan.

