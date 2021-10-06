aespa on its way to make K-pop girl group history with 400K ‘Savage’ preorders

SM Entertainment announced aespa’s first mini-album Savage, recording 400K preorder sales on October 5. Termed the "super rookie group", the four-member girl group debuted in November 2021 and is well on its way to carving its name in K-pop history.

Amidst plagiarism controversies, aespa released a music video for Savage on October 5. The girl group made headlines for its never-seen-before concept with AI members, and looks like it’s on its way to make another headline for its incredible achievements.

SM Entertainment’s aespa could break another K-pop girl group record with ‘Savage’

aespa's unique sci-fi AI concept has attracted eyes globally even before its debut. While some wondered if they would ever be able to survive in the cutthroat industry with SM founder Lee Soo Man’s out-of-the-box idea, the girl group proved they could.

aespa’s debut album Savage has already become the best-selling girl group debut album in K-pop history, with a record of 400,000 preorder sales. It overthrew BLACKPINK’s 2018 debut SQUARE UP, which had cumulatively sold 403,626 copies by August 2021.

SM Entertainment released a press statement revealing the massive amount of attention aespa is receiving from all over the world. The six-song album has recorded 401,088 preorders as of October 4.

The music video was released on October 5 at 6.00 pm KST, and 21 hours later, it sits at a whopping 24 million views.

The song also charted No. 1 on South Korea’s biggest music platforms Melon, Genie and Bugs. It also ranked first in 17 regions across the world on iTunes Top Albums chart.

With such incredible achievements under their belt, aespa is on track to become the most buzz-worthy girl group, breaking records everywhere.

Karina, Ningning, Winter and Giselle have been on an unstoppable rollercoaster since their debut, when they took home multiple "Rookie of the Year" awards. Their debut song, the addictive Next Level, became a “banned” song during the Korean CSATs. It took the baton from SHINee’s iconic Ring Ding Dong, which became the first “banned” song in Korea for students appearing for their competitive exams.

Savage is another song that emphasizes the group members’ strong, powerful vocals with futuristic, upbeat music.

