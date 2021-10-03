Five upcoming K-pop releases in October 2021: Release dates, teasers, and more

The arrival of a new month promises a ton of new music in the K-pop industry. This article will list a few of the brand-new K-pop releases that fans will be greeted with this month.

1) aespa

The four-member SM Entertainment girl group will be making their return with brand-new music very soon. Before Savage, aespa released the hit single Next Level on May 17, 2021. They recently completed their first anniversary on November 17, 2021.

Release Date: 5 October 2021 at 2.30 PM (IST)

Release Type: First EP, Savage

2) GOT7 Young-jae

Young-jae, or Choi Young-jae, will finally be making his much-anticipated solo debut as a singer. The Got7 member has been credited numerous times for writing for various music releases and has been involved for COLORS from Ars as well. The title of the album will be Vibin, whose music video will come out on October 5.

Release Date: 5 October 2021 at 2.30 PM (IST)

Release Type: First mini album, COLORS from Ars (Solo Debut)

3) f(x) LUNA

The f(x) group member will finally return to the K-pop industry with new music. Luna's previous single was released in 2019 when she dropped her single album Even So. She later released a project single titled It Hurts And Hurts released as part of a Christmas album featuring other artists.

Release Date: 6 October 2021

Release Type: Digital single, Madonna

4) ENHYPEN

The Belift Lab K-pop group will be releasing their first full-length album in October. Dimension: Dilemma was initially slated to be released towards the end of September, but after a series of COVID-19 cases caught the group by surprise, it was eventually postponed.

Release Date: 12 October 2021 at 2.30 PM (IST)

Release Type: First full-length album, Dimension: Dilemma

5) Seventeen

Fans expected a Seventeen comeback soon after news of all members renewing their contracts in July 2021 emerged. Their expectations were certainly met, as the K-pop boy band will be releasing a new mini-album towards the end of the month.

Members The8 and Jun were previously announced to be focusing on individual promotions in China but had fortunately pre-recorded all of the media required for the release. They will be staying in China till the end of 2021.

Release Date: 22 October 2021 at 9.30 AM (IST)

Release Type: Ninth mini album, Attacca

