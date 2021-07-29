Got7's Jinyoung surprises fans with a new single

Jinyoung of Got7 had a special surprise store for fans today, and they could not be more excited.

The actor and K-pop idol parted ways with JYP Entertainment and the group in January 2021. They remain together as Got7 but are currently focusing on solo activities with their respective agencies.

After concentrating on his acting career for a while, Jinyoung dropped a brand new single titled "Dive" on the 29th of July at 2:30 p.m. (IST).

Got7's Jinyoung releases digital single "Dive," opens up about the process

Ever since K-pop group Got7 left JYP Entertainment, Jinyoung has signed with acting agency BH Entertainment and has been extremely busy with a packed schedule filled with different acting gigs that he's been balancing.

"The Devil Judge," "Yumi's Cells," "High Five" are some of the Korean TV shows and movies that he's been working on ever since the move.

Despite his hectic schedule, he wrote and composed the single "Dive." He stated that the song is about "having trust and continuing to accept things as one crosses paths with them." He went on to say that one will be rewarded with a ton of meaningful relationships with different people by having faith in the process.

Jinyuong also said music was his way of repaying fans for their love and support over the years. Jinyoung's thoughtful and hardworking nature touched fans. They poured in with positive comments for the actor.

GOT7 WAS RIGHT WHEN THEY SAID JINYOUNG HAS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FALSETTO — gab (@ah_gaseven) July 29, 2021

Probably one of the best bridges in the world ✨ Park Jinyoung did that 🌊 pic.twitter.com/N1q8wcVJgB — ellaine 🧣 (@ahgaswifts) July 29, 2021

"Jackson never disappoints"

- Park Jinyoung (2021) — dyh / dive / albeom ◡̈ (@teamwangs) July 29, 2021

Only #Jinyoung can turn an acting agency into music agency . The power the man holds #DiveWithJinyoung @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/Wd21C1UmQT — JINSON DAY 🥳 (@AhgaPotato_) July 29, 2021

Jinyoung also released a video of him performing the song live, and fans had nothing but nice things to say.

idk about you but I love love LOVE how jinyoung performs and sings with all his emotions and it gets me every time. the way he enjoys and dominates the stage.. no one else besides him makes me feel so overwhelmed when I watch him sing no one does it like him 😭 pic.twitter.com/XkgQffGuSt — 미드썸머⚖️ (@midsummer922) July 29, 2021

jinyoung's vocals and visuals PLS HE HAD NO BUSINESS BEING THIS PERFECT 😭pic.twitter.com/iiKqMcd88d — allyson (@nyeongsoopreme) July 29, 2021

Jinyoung's gaze is EVERYTHING! Aahhhh!! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/9wqV9vtBpg — gail 🍀 Jodicita Hwang day 🍓 (@straygail) July 29, 2021

jinyoung as a member of 90's band pic.twitter.com/xRGyD7URbk — tani (@iwannabeaapurse) July 29, 2021

This is Jinyoung's first official solo track, making him the last member of Got7 to do so. He previously had a solo track on a Got7 album.

Edited by Srijan Sen