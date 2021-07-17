Top 5 K-POP girl groups of 2021 so far

The K-POP industry has seen a myriad of debuts and comebacks from both well-known labels and brand-new labels this year.

With the surplus of music releases occurring, it can be hard to keep track of what's happening in the ever-so-fast scene. For this purpose, we've compiled a list of the top 5 K-POP girl groups of 2021 that have caught our eye.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the opinions of the author only, and not a definitive list by any means. It is unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

The top K-POP girl groups of the year 2021

1) BLACKPINK

YG Entertainment's international K-POP sensation BLACKPINK debuted back in 2016, with their EP "Square One," which came along with the tracks Boombayah and Whistle. The 4-member girl group found incredible success right from debut, and have gone on to release 3 more single albums since then, amongst other tracks.

Each member of the group has been scheduled to make their own solo debuts. As of now, only Jennie and Rosé have made theirs, with Lisa and Jisoo supposedly making their soon.

The girls have modeled for high-profile luxury brands such as Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and many others. With regards to their music, they have collaborated with worldwide pop-stars Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and more.

2) TWICE

The 9-member K-POP girl group from JYP Entertainment wasm formed through the label's survival-elimination reality show "Sixteen." Due to the virality of their music and choreography, they've often been referred to as the nation's (South Korea's) girl group.

TWICE debuted in 2015 with their lead single "Like-Ooh," but found everlasting success after the release of their single "Cheer Up." The group went on to win several awards across the globe for their music. In 2017, the K-POP band received a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation from the South Korean government.

3) Red Velvet

Red Velvet is SM Town or SM Entertainment's 5-member girl group. They debuted in 2014 as a 4-member group with their single "Happiness," including Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Wendy. Yeri, an SM Rookie trainee who made a brief appearance in the music video, was added to the group a year later.

The K-POP stars made their 2nd debut with the new line-up in 2015 with their mini-album "Ice Cream Cake" and lead single of the same name. "Ice Cream Cake" was a break-through song that helped cement a solid position for the group.

They've steadily grown since then, winning several awards for their music and collaborating with many well-known artists.

4) ITZY

The 5-member girl-group is currently JYP Entertainment's newest girl group, although plans for another group to debut have been announced. They're fairly new to the industry, having debuted in 2019. Their demeanor, professionalism and skills have already carved them a spot in the top brackets of the industry.

The K-POP group debuted on February 12th, 2019 with their single-album "IT'z Different" and lead single "Dalla Dalla." The song peaked at number 2 on Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart.

Since then, the group has been steadily climbing the ranks with every release and are projected to rise even higher in the coming years.

5) LOONA

LOONA is a K-POP group that comes from the company Blockberry Creative, a subsidiary of Polaris Entertainment. Their Korean name translates to "Girl of the Month." They raised many eyes and ears with their pre-debut concept beginning in 2016, where they debuted one member of their total 12-person roster every month, giving each girl a chance to showcase their skills and debut with their own concept.

After a long list of solo-debuts and sub-unit music releases, the girl-group made their official debut with all 12 members in 2018 with their EP "[+ +]" and title-track "Hi High." The group has garnered a large amount of praise for the range of their releases' concepts, having covered hip-hop, EDM, bubblegum pop and many other genres.

The group's sub-unit "yyxy" collaborated with Canadian producer Grimes for their lead single "love4eva."

