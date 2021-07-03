"Jeongyeon deserves better": JYP Entertainment under fire, as fans speak out on alleged unfair treatment towards the TWICE member

After a recent merchandising decision by JYP Entertainment, fans of the K-POP girl group TWICE trend "#JeongyeonDeservesBetter" demand justice for the TWICE member.
After the group's debut in 2015 under their label JYP, the group has been releasing music non-stop; totaling 4 studio albums, 3 compilation albums, 11 EPs, 27 singles and many more.
While fans were happy with the onslaught of releases and promotional content, the heavy load of work eventually took its toll. Members Mina and Jeongyeon went on hiatuses at different time periods to recover from their depleting health conditions. The most recent was Jeongyeon, who returned from her 3-month break in January 2021 to continue promotions with the group.
Why are fans upset? Jeongyeon's alleged mistreatment is brought to the surface
When TWICE released their Japanese single "Kura Kura," many fans noticed that Jeongyeon was not present for any of the choreography shots in the music video due to still being in recovery after taking a hiatus for her mental health. Despite the omission, she was still present in other parts of the video, as well as the promotional activities for the comeback.
The group's label recently released collectible trading cards featuring members dressed in their "Kura Kura" getup. Many noticed, however, that the group picture included as one of the cards, was missing Jeongyeon.
Wasting no time, TWICE fans rushed to Twitter, both in support of Jeongyeon, as well as criticism of the company for their decision to omit Jeongyeon, amongst other things.
A repeated scene; Fans are frustrated
Unfortunately for TWICE fans, this is not the first time a member of TWICE has mysteriously gone missing from official releases and posts.
Earlier this year in January, JYP released a promotional video to promote their online concert. ONCEs (the official name for TWICE fans) were excited to see Jeongyeon reunite with the rest of the group. However, upon closer inspection, fans counted only 8 in the video as opposed to 9 and came to the realization that Chaeyeong was missing.
While fans are demanding an explanation, JYP Entertainment is yet to comment on Jeongyeon's omission from the trading cards.