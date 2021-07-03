"Jeongyeon deserves better": JYP Entertainment under fire, as fans speak out on alleged unfair treatment towards the TWICE member

After a recent merchandising decision by JYP Entertainment, fans of the K-POP girl group TWICE trend "#JeongyeonDeservesBetter" demand justice for the TWICE member.

After the group's debut in 2015 under their label JYP, the group has been releasing music non-stop; totaling 4 studio albums, 3 compilation albums, 11 EPs, 27 singles and many more.

While fans were happy with the onslaught of releases and promotional content, the heavy load of work eventually took its toll. Members Mina and Jeongyeon went on hiatuses at different time periods to recover from their depleting health conditions. The most recent was Jeongyeon, who returned from her 3-month break in January 2021 to continue promotions with the group.

Why are fans upset? Jeongyeon's alleged mistreatment is brought to the surface

When TWICE released their Japanese single "Kura Kura," many fans noticed that Jeongyeon was not present for any of the choreography shots in the music video due to still being in recovery after taking a hiatus for her mental health. Despite the omission, she was still present in other parts of the video, as well as the promotional activities for the comeback.

The group's label recently released collectible trading cards featuring members dressed in their "Kura Kura" getup. Many noticed, however, that the group picture included as one of the cards, was missing Jeongyeon.

Wasting no time, TWICE fans rushed to Twitter, both in support of Jeongyeon, as well as criticism of the company for their decision to omit Jeongyeon, amongst other things.

Seriously JYPE!! Did you relly approved and sell this merchhhh @JYPETWICE is NINE!! Its NINE OR NONE!!!! NO ONE SHOULD BE LEFT BEGINDDD!!!



F*CKYOU FOR DOING THIS!!#TreatJeongyeonBetter#JeongyeonDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/VBqrkMh7zK — wans (@yownauh01) July 3, 2021

Such a shame that there are a lot of pictures to use yet you used a PICTURE that Jeongyeon is nowhere to be seen.#JeongyeonDeservesBetter#TreatJeongyeonBetter @JYPETWICE @JYPETWICE_JAPAN @JYPE_JAPAN @jypnation @warnermusic_jp pic.twitter.com/EVTnEJ4ees — TWICE MENTION TEAM 👑🌏 (@twice_mentions) July 3, 2021

the hell happened? jeongyeon truly deserves better... she's a part of twice and twice is nine... why would they exclude her, she participated in kura kura mv, even in kk events! we don't know the reason, but releasing a twice merch with a missing member is not right... — 솝펭우 | ia (@sofpenguu) July 3, 2021

your efforts will never go unnoticed 💕 thank you for participating still and for doing your best! i love you and i'm so proud of you jeongyeon 🥺💚#WeLoveYouJeongyeon #JeongyeonDeservesBetter



pic.twitter.com/OzIPSbdPTP — jeongyeon love bot (@cakejeong) July 3, 2021

6 years in her career and she’s not even given the bear minimum.



She’s RARELY treated like a lead vocalist, her company acts like nothings missing when she’s gone and more.



Times when she’s being treated right is ONE IN A MILLION.#TreatJeongyeonBetter #JeongyeonDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/dzMIRKbK7N — Jeongyeon Global (@YJYGlobal) July 3, 2021

twice debuted as 9 members and will end with 9 members.

twice is not twice without Jeongyeon.#jeongyeondeservesbetter pic.twitter.com/fv7I3oNEgu — e (@ttalgig0ngju) July 3, 2021

A repeated scene; Fans are frustrated

Unfortunately for TWICE fans, this is not the first time a member of TWICE has mysteriously gone missing from official releases and posts.

Earlier this year in January, JYP released a promotional video to promote their online concert. ONCEs (the official name for TWICE fans) were excited to see Jeongyeon reunite with the rest of the group. However, upon closer inspection, fans counted only 8 in the video as opposed to 9 and came to the realization that Chaeyeong was missing.

i see jy and was about to celebrate but saw 4 infront and back, realises cy is missing, now @jypnation where is son chaeyoung https://t.co/XCOnhVQzle — glads⁷⁺⁹ 🧈🍹 (@scarletsion) January 14, 2021

While fans are demanding an explanation, JYP Entertainment is yet to comment on Jeongyeon's omission from the trading cards.

