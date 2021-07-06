LOONA fans over the moon with the K-POP group's first win for #PTT with all 12 members present

LOONA fans are excited, to say the least, to celebrate the first music show won by the group featuring all 12 members. "PTT" or "Paint The Town" is the group's title track from their latest album and was released on June 28th 2021.

The group made waves right from their pre-debut activities, honing a very unique concept in an industry where new artists are constantly debuting. The 12-member girl-group revealed their roster with a solo debut for each one. One member debuted every month, and several members were clubbed into sub-units and also given a sub-unit release until LOONA finally debuted as 12 in 2018.

"Paint The Town" features all 12 members of LOONA, including Haseul, who recently returned from her second hiatus that began in January 2020.

Why are LOONA fans celebrating? Context behind the burst in reactions

In March 2020, LOONA had won their first music show award on South Korea's "M Countdown" program with their song "So What" from the album [#]. However, it was a bittersweet moment for fans as the group's leader, Haseul, was on a hiatus due to her health problems.

Along with fans, LOONA were incredibly ecstatic to finally score a win with all members present and healthy. They bowed on stage to show their gratitude to their fans for supporting them.

Upon the win being announced, LOONA fans immediately hopped on Twitter to commemorate the event and show their support for the group's members.

I was there for their 1st and I'm still here for the 2nd. Congratulations @loonatheworld

A very deserved win! #LOONA #LOONA2ndWin pic.twitter.com/SNJpM95ocl — Eklipse | LOONA2ndWin (@ekl_pse) July 6, 2021

loona’s second win and it’s the first ot12 one nature is truly healing — k & LOONA SECOND WIN (@kimjungeunsz) July 6, 2021

YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW LONG I'VE WAITED FOR THIS. HOW LONG US OLDBITS HAD TO WAIT FOR THIS..WORDS CANNOT DESCRIBE HOW HAPPY I AM. OUR FIRST OT12 WIN!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 — &Ray¹² 🏛️ (@sunshinech0erry) July 6, 2021

seated for drunk loona ot12 vlive pic.twitter.com/xr5KmQK4FT — ً (@laIary) July 6, 2021

OT12 FIRST WIN WE LOVE TO SEE IT😭😭😭 PASS ME THE TISSUES REAL QUICK PLEASE😭😭😭#LOONA2ndWin #PTT1stWin #PaintTheTown1stWin pic.twitter.com/wD3KUz1UFK — 월광🏛 VOTE LOONA ON STARPASS (@oddeyemuun) July 6, 2021

#PTT1stWin #LOONA2ndWin



Yves said Haseul is like a lucky charm since LOONA got this win after she’s back 🥺🥺🥺 And they thanked Orbits again and again 💙💙💙💙💙 — r (@hyecula) July 6, 2021

first ot12 comeback in years and haseul got to experience the win with our orbit president, jihan announcing them as winners AS GOD PLANNED IT TO BE — crimson (@saintdalso) July 6, 2021

While showing their appreciation, fans inadvertently trended "#LOONA2ndWin" and "OT12" to #1 and #3 in the United States and are currently trending in other countries as well.

This marks LOONA's second win overall, and their first win for their latest release, "Paint The Town." As described by the group's label, BlockBerry Creative, "(it) combines all the essential elements from chart-topping Bollywood songs, with a massive Indian drums and tablas combined with aggressive dubstep and 808 bass sounds, a hypnotic Indian flute playing the signature melody of the song and a massive chorus."

Edited by Gautham Balaji