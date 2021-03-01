Create
Fans enraged after K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M removed by Spotify

(image via Sportskeeda)
Aryan Mehta
Modified 30 min ago
News
K-Pop distributor, publishing house, and record label Kakao M has reportedly had a falling out with Spotify over distribution. It has led to the removal of all K-Pop and other artists that flew under its banner from Spotify's platform.

Fans and artists alike are distraught over the news after learning that their favorite K-pop artists are missing from their Spotify feeds.

Spotify removes a ton of K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M

Artists under the Kakao M banner are heartbroken over the deal. Emerging artists will be hit the hardest as Spotify was a source of exposure for up-and-coming artists looking to develop a fanbase.

Kakao M's distributed music was not available on Spotify when it launched locally in Korea. Kakao M is also in charge of a popular Korean streaming service Melon. Now, fans around the globe cannot access any of Kakao M's music on Spotify either.

Here's a list of artists that are going to be affected by this announcement:

  • MAMAMOO
  • SEVENTEEN
  • IU
  • MONSTA X
  • GFRIEND
  • The Boyz
  • LOONA
  • Sunmi
  • (G)I-DLE
  • BtoB
  • Apink
  • P1Harmony
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Epik High
  • SISTAR
  • CRAVITY
  • Cosmic Girls
Fans are devastated over the news and have overrun Twitter with calls of dismay.

Here are a few responses from fans on Twitter:

While licensing and distribution rights have always been contentious, the people who really suffer due to corporate greed are the artists and fans.

Published 01 Mar 2021, 00:25 IST
Twitter Reactions
