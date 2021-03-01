Fans enraged after K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M removed by Spotify

K-Pop distributor, publishing house, and record label Kakao M has reportedly had a falling out with Spotify over distribution. It has led to the removal of all K-Pop and other artists that flew under its banner from Spotify's platform.
Fans and artists alike are distraught over the news after learning that their favorite K-pop artists are missing from their Spotify feeds.
Also read: "My mom would be homeless": Corpse husband shares heartfelt message for fans, as he explains how they saved his life
Spotify removes a ton of K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M
Artists under the Kakao M banner are heartbroken over the deal. Emerging artists will be hit the hardest as Spotify was a source of exposure for up-and-coming artists looking to develop a fanbase.
Kakao M's distributed music was not available on Spotify when it launched locally in Korea. Kakao M is also in charge of a popular Korean streaming service Melon. Now, fans around the globe cannot access any of Kakao M's music on Spotify either.
Here's a list of artists that are going to be affected by this announcement:
- MAMAMOO
- SEVENTEEN
- IU
- MONSTA X
- GFRIEND
- The Boyz
- LOONA
- Sunmi
- (G)I-DLE
- BtoB
- Apink
- P1Harmony
- Dreamcatcher
- Epik High
- SISTAR
- CRAVITY
- Cosmic Girls
Fans are devastated over the news and have overrun Twitter with calls of dismay.
Here are a few responses from fans on Twitter:
While licensing and distribution rights have always been contentious, the people who really suffer due to corporate greed are the artists and fans.
Also read: Fortnite streamer breaks his monitor after losing a $2 wager, breaks down crying on live stream