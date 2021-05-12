5 best OST songs by Red Velvet's Joy to listen to as SM confirms singer's solo album is underway

Red Velvet's Joy is preparing to release her first solo album, which will reportedly feature songs that are remakes. Born Park Soo Young, Joy is the lead rapper and sub-vocalist for the K-Pop girl group and has sung the soundtracks of many Korean dramas, including those she has acted in.

According to Soompi, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed that Joy is preparing to release a remake album. Further details have not been confirmed, though it is being reported that the album could be released at the end of May 2021.

While Joy has released several solo songs, her first solo album will come seven years after Red Velvet first debuted. She is known for her clear voice, performing remakes for the OSTs of dramas like "Hospital Playlist" and "The Liar and His Lover."

Here's a look at some of the best OST tracks sung by Joy that fans can listen to while they wait for the 24-year-old's debut solo album.

Five most memorable OST songs by Red Velvet's Joy

#1 - Introduce Me A Good Person

Introduce Me A Good Person is one of the many remakes of 90s K-Pop classics included in the OST for K-drama, "Hospital Playlist," which will premiere later this year with its second season.

While Joy was not part of the cast, her rendition of the original song, released by Basis in 1996, became one of the best-performing OST tracks of 2020.

#2 - The Way To Me

The Way To Me, also known as "The Road To Me," is one of several remakes sung by Joy for the soundtrack of the drama "The Liar and His Lover." She played the lead role of Yoon So Rim, opposite Lee Hyun Woo's Kang Han Gyul, in this series.

In The Way To Me, Joy sings of a determined love despite the other party's reluctance.

#3 - A Fox

A Fox is yet another track from The Liar and His Lover that Joy sang. It is also a remake that was sung by several other artists.

The original was a single released in 1995 by The Classic and is arranged with a variety of instruments, including an electric drum, a guitar, an electric piano, and more.

#4 - Why Isn't Love Always So Easy?

Why Isn't Love Always Easy is one of the newest songs on this list and was sung by Joy for the soundtrack of the drama "Romance 101."

This light and heartwarming song is simple yet beautiful and pairs wonderfully on a rainy day with a cup of coffee.

#5 - Dream Me

Dream Me is different from the other OST tracks on this list because it was sung by Joy and NCT's Mark, who accompanies Joy's clear vocals with rapping.

Dream Me was part of the OST for "The Ghost Detective," with the song capturing the drama's mystery.

