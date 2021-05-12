Sell Your Haunted House Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect as Ji Ah and In Bum investigate their shared history

In "Sell Your Haunted House," viewers meet Hong Ji Ah (Jang Na Ra) and Oh In Bum (Jung Yong Hwa), who come together as part of Daebak Real Estate to exorcise ghosts in haunted properties and resell them. While the two met in their adult lives through coincidence, viewers have learned that their meeting was more serendipitous than shown.

The KBS drama has crossed its halfway mark, and with Ji Ah learning the truth about In Bum's role in her mother's death, Sell Your Haunted House is hurtling towards its central mystery. But as the story goes on, the former's life could be in danger.

Fans can read on to learn more about what to expect for the upcoming episodes of Sell Your Haunted House.

When and where to watch Sell Your Haunted House Episode 9?

Episode 9 of Sell Your Haunted House will air in South Korea on KBS on May 12th at 9:30 PM Korean Standard Time. It will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly after.

Episode 10 will air on May 13th on a similar schedule.

What happened previously in Sell Your Haunted House?

As viewers learned in previous episodes, Ji Ah's mother, Hong Mi-jin (Baek Eun Hye), was killed during the exorcism of a little boy brought in by his uncle, Oh Sung Shik (Kim Dae Gon). Viewers also learned that Sung Shik had died by suicide after setting fire to an apartment construction site that had killed seven people.

The audience was also made aware that In Bum was the little boy during Mi-jin's last exorcism. He was not the only one who knew this — Ji Ah's secretary and colleague Joo Hwa Jung (Kang Mal Geum) does as well — but she keeps it from her.

Hwa Jung also seems eager to get In Bum out of Ji Ah's life.

In the last two episodes, viewers also learn that Hwa Jung has more secrets to hide. It is implied that Hwa Jung killed a man when she was a teenage girl because he was holding her back. Moreover, Hwa Jung has also stolen the records for Daebak Real Estate's cases from 1979.

Meanwhile, Director Do Hak Sung (Ahn Gil Kang), who wants to buy Daebak Real Estate, learns of Sung Shik's relationship with In Bum, but he is not the only one. As Episode 8 of Sell Your Haunted House comes to an end, Ji Ah learns the truth as well.

What to expect from Sell Your Haunted House Episode 9?

With the truth about In Bum's connection with Mi Jin out, Ji Ah's trust in In Bum is back to zero in the new episode of Sell Your Haunted House. However, In Bum cares about her and will continue to work by her side for cases, even if she does not want his help.

In Bum himself wants to learn the truth about Sung Shik because he cannot reconcile the kind man he knew to be a murderer.

Meanwhile, Hwa Jung's connection to Ji Ah's past gets more mysterious as the police officer who knows of the former's past seemingly shoots Ji Ah in the promo for the upcoming episode.