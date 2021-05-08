So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4: When and where to watch, and what to expect for SNSD Sooyoung's drama

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" is just one of the many Korean dramas that have been adapted from other sources such as novels and webtoons. So far, the Rakuten Viki drama has been quite popular, which stars SNSD aka Girls Generation's Choi Soo Young (known mononymously as Sooyoung) as the anti-fan of a popular idol, Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon).

The drama tells the story of what happens when a highly successful K-Pop idol and his anti-fan are forced to spend time together. The drama brings one of the most popular K-Drama tropes: the enemies to lovers genre.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan and what fans can expect.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4?

So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4 will be available on Rakuten Viki on Saturday, May 8th.

What happened previously?

Viewers met down-on-luck reporter Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young), who meets Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) at a launch party in the first episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan. While their first meeting went alright, their subsequent meetings just made their non-existent relationship worse.

Hoo Joon is a super successful K-Pop star, who seemingly has everything he needs. Viewers learn that is not the case when it is shown that the girl he loves, Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), is dating his friend/enemy, JJ aka Choi Jae Joon (2PM's Hwang Chan Sung), a chaebol and an entertainment agency CEO.

When Joon and Geun Young get off on the wrong foot, the latter gets fired from her job, leading her to publicize how she believes Joon is not how the media portrays him to be. Joon plays this to his advantage, making it seem like he is "embracing his anti-fan" when in reality, he hates her.

This brings both of them the opportunity to act in a reality show, So I Married An Anti-Fan, where the name of the drama comes from. Geun Young accepts the opportunity so she can show the world what Joon is really like, while Joon is strong-armed into accepting it by his agency.

What to expect in So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4?

In the third episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan, Geun Young and Joon begin work on their reality series with a couple of photoshoots. Of course, things go wrong when Geun Young is not able to tell the producer that she does not drive, leading to a minor collision.

The minor collision also happens between the two leads of So I Married An Anti-Fan when Joon swerves to protect Geun Young as the car halts, leading to one of the most innovative ways a Korean drama has depicted an accidental kiss.

Viewers also saw that JJ threatened to take Geun Young away from Joon and while Joon has not shown any indication of romantic feelings for Geun Young, viewers will see that the female lead is having an impact on Joon.

While JJ is planning something sinister, Joon and Geun Young could grow closer in the upcoming episode as they learn more about each other while shooting their reality series.