Taxi Driver Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect for new installment of Lee Je Hoon drama

May 2021 is undoubtedly a good time for South Korean actor Lee Je Hoon, who is currently starring in the SBS series "Taxi Driver." The revenge drama also stars Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and Pyo Ye Jin in the main roles.

It follows the story of the Rainbow Taxi Company, which specializes in getting revenge for those who were wronged, often working outside the law.

Taxi Driver is now halfway through its first season, which means that viewers are now hurtling towards the overarching mystery — including how Lee Je Hoon's character got involved and whether Esom's character will side with or against Rainbow Taxi Company.

Fans can read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of Taxi Driver.

Also read: So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 3: When and where to watch, what to expect for new installment of enemies to lovers K-drama

When and where to watch Taxi Driver Episode 9?

Taxi Driver airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM Korean Standard Time. The episodes will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly afterward.

Episode 9 will air on Friday, May 7th, and Episode 10 will air on Saturday, May 8th.

Also read: Dark Hole Episode 3: When and where to watch, and what to expect for zombie-themed K-drama

What happened previously?

Taxi Driver is adapted from the original webtoon of the same name and tells the story of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who works as the main driver for the Rainbow Taxi Company. Do Gi was formerly the 707th Special Mission Group Captain, the special forces of South Korea, who quit to join Rainbow Taxi Company after his mother was killed.

At Rainbow Taxi Company, he is joined by Jang Sung Chul (Kim Eui Sung), the CEO, Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), an elite hacker, and the maintenance engineers, Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram).

While Do Gi and his team go about each week to solve a new case, they are pursued by Kang Ha Na (Esom), an elite prosecutor who investigates them because she is sure there is something more.

However, Ha Na is someone who fights for justice and is often investigating crimes committed by the party that Rainbow Taxi Company is tasked to get revenge against.

Also read: Mouse returns with Episode 16 after hiatus: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about Lee Seung Gi drama

The most recent case on Taxi Driver, which spans half the episodes aired, saw Do Gi infiltrate a tech company, U Data, accused of abusing its employees and animal cruelty. However, he finds so much more; U Data has also been involved in distributing porn of unsuspecting women, including Go Eun's sister, who had died by suicide.

Do Gi eventually finds where the main files are located and manages to plant a bomb to destroy them while also teaching the U Data CEO a lesson. While the CEO is tied up for Ha Na to find, he frees himself and moves to the storage room where the bomb is planted, presumably perishing when the bomb goes off.

By the end of the last episode of Taxi Driver, viewers also learn that Sung Chul had been kidnapped by Cho Do Chul (Cho Hyun Woo), a sex offender released from prison early, but was captured by Rainbow Taxi Company and held by Chairman Baek (Cha Ji Yeon).

Also read: Sell Your Haunted House Episode 7: When it will air and what to expect for new installment of Jang Na Ra drama

What to expect from Taxi Driver Episode 9

As mentioned previously, viewers are getting closer to the overarching mystery of Taxi Driver. At present, the most important storyline is that of Sung Chul and Do Chul and what the criminal might do to the CEO of Rainbow Taxi Company.

Meanwhile, Ha Na is also looking for Do Chul, and she may suspect that the sex offender was let go too early. Perhaps this is where she and Do Gi will end up working together after the former learns the truth about him and the Rainbow Taxi Company.

However, there is no guarantee of that, and Ha Na may just file charges against Rainbow Taxi Company for being vigilantes.