Mouse returns with Episode 16 after hiatus: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about Lee Seung Gi drama

Korean dramas are not holding back in 2021. Following the trend of "Vincenzo," tvN drama, "Mouse," follows a hero that isn't quite a hero. The Lee Seung Gi-starrer revealed quite the shocking twist before it went on hiatus regarding Lee's character, Jung Ba Reum.

The previous week, tvN aired the special episodes, "Mouse: The Predator," to delve more into Ba Reum, but this week, Mouse returns with new episodes. Viewers will now learn more about Ba Reum, who had nearly everyone fooled.

Read on to learn when and where to watch the new installment and what to expect from Mouse this week.

When and where to watch Mouse Episode 16?

Mouse Episode 16 will air on tvN on Wednesday, May 5, at 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time. The episode will be available to stream on Rakuten Viki shortly after.

Mouse Episode 17 will air on tvN on Thursday, May 6.

What happened previously in Mouse?

2021 is proving to be an incredible year for out-of-the-box Korean dramas that have surpassed expectations. Dramas like "Mr Queen" and "Vincenzo" proved that, but Mouse is taking it a few steps further. What started out as a straightforward serial killer crime series has instead turned into a roller coaster full of twists and turns.

Lee Seung Gi plays Jung Ba Reum, who, along with Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon), start to work together to uncover the truth behind a serial killer. Ba Reum is presented as the ideal citizen: he volunteers, he feeds stray cats, he rescues injured animals, helps senior citizens, and so forth.

Moo Chi's parents were killed by a serial killer, Han Seo Joon (Ahn Jae Wook) when he was a child, so for him, the case gets quite personal. Moo Chi is more interested in getting the job done and catching criminals rather than getting promotions.

In the 15th episode of Mouse, however, viewers learn that Lee's Ba Reum is not so innocent. He is, in fact, a cold-blooded killer. Viewers also see that Ba Reum is not the kind person they saw earlier.

This is highlighted when a bird's droppings falls on him; he stones it, injures it, and tries to wring its neck. It is also revealed that it was Ba Reum who had hurt Na Chi Guk (Lee Seo Jun), a prison guard and his childhood friend.

Meanwhile, Moo Chi wonders if someone from the inside might have entered the police's evidence room and tampered with the knife they had secured from a killer.

Chi Guk, meanwhile, is recovering in a hospital. While he did not recall who injured him at first, his memories are coming back. When Moo Chi goes to visit him, he sees Chi Guk dying. At the hospital entrance is Ba Reum, and Moo Chi may finally realize the Ba Reum's true nature in Mouse.

What to expect in Episode 16 of Mouse?

The upcoming episode of Mouse will dive into Ba Reum's true identity as his psychopathic tendencies emerge. Promotional photos for Mouse Episode 16 show Ba Reum sitting nervously, perhaps wondering if Moo Chi may have identified him as a killer.

According to Soompi, the production team for Mouse had this to say about the upcoming episode:

As to whether Lee Seung Gi’s psychopathic instincts have manifested once again or if another case has occurred, the whole story behind the case will be revealed through episode 16. Please look forward to the story of episode 16, in which Lee Seung Gi’s detailed and emotion-packed acting shines.