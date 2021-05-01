May 2021 K-Pop comebacks: Oh My Girl, HIGHLIGHT, AILEE, and more to look forward to

April 2021 brought some brilliant K-Pop comebacks by groups such as ASTRO, STAYC, SuperM, and solo artists such as EXO's Chanyeol, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and more. Now, fans can look forward to all the comebacks planned for May, including a much-awaited follow-up to BTS's "Dynamite."

There have been quite a few planned K-Pop comebacks from artists this month, including:

Oh My Girl

NCT Dream (with their first full-length album)

HIGHLIGHT

Solo artists like Super Junior's Yesung, Shinee's Taemin (who will enlist for his mandatory military service at the end of May), and more will also be returning.

Fans can read on to learn more about the planned K-Pop comebacks for May 2021 and when they can expect them.

May 2021 K-Pop comebacks

May 1st to May 7th

The first week of May belongs to some of the best vocalists in the K-Pop industry. First up is K-Pop R&B singer Bumkey, releasing his single, "The Lady," featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul on Sunday, May 2nd.

Following this, K-Pop boy band HIGHLIGHT will be making their first comeback as a four-member group following the departures of Yong Jun Hyung and Jang Hyun Seung. HIGHLIGHT's third extended play, "The Blowing," will be released on Monday, May 3rd, after a hiatus of two and a half years.

Super Junior's Yesung will be releasing his fourth mini-album — his first in two years since "Pink Magic" — on May 3rd. The song "Phantom Pain" was pre-released last week. The vocalist has been dropping teasers for upcoming tracks from the album, which he has admitted is the first one for which he has not written any songs.

K-Pop solo artist AILEE will release her solo album, "LOVIN,'" shortly, but before that, she will be releasing a few tracks to keep fans excited, including the songs "Make Up Your Mind" and "Spring Flower" on Friday, May 7th.

May 8th to May 14th

The second week of May could be one of the year's most significant weeks in terms of K-Pop comebacks, with both Oh My Girl and NCT Dream releasing their albums on Monday, May 10th.

Oh My Girl will also be releasing their title track from "Dear OhMyGirl," titled "Dun Dun Dance," and NCT Dream will be releasing their first full-length album, "Hot Sauce."

On Tuesday, May 11th, ONEUS will be releasing their fifth mini-album, "BINARY CODE," with the title track, "Black Mirror."

Wednesday, May 12th, will see the debut of a new group, BLITZERS, and WJSN's sub-unit, WJSN THE BLACK, with "My Attitude."

Other comebacks

Other K-pop comebacks include PIXY with their first mini-album, "Bravery," on Wednesday, May 19th, and BTS with their English single, "Butter," on Friday, May 21st.

Further planned K-Pop comebacks for May 2021 include GWSN, BlingBling, TXT, TWICE, and Shinee's Taemin.