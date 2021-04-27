NCT Dream's "Hot Sauce": When and where to stream, track list, and all you need to know about the group's comeback

K-Pop boy band, NCT Dream is set to make a comeback with its seven original members, including original member Mark Lee, with a track titled "Hot Sauce."

Lee left the group in December 2018 following the release of the group's single, "We Go Up," under the rotational system where members left the group after turning 20 years old.

However, NCT Dream's agency, SM Entertainment, changed its rotational system last April, when the group released its fourth mini-album, "Reload."

With "Hot Sauce," NCT Dream will be making its first comeback in 2021 with Lee, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung as part of the album. Read on to learn more about "Hot Sauce."

When and where to stream NCT Dream's Hot Sauce?

NCT Dream's "Hot Sauce" will be available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify from Monday, May 10th.

What songs are in NCT Dream's "Hot Sauce"?

"Hot Sauce" is the group's first full-length album since it debuted in 2016. The album will contain ten tracks, including "Rainbow," an R&P pop song that features a pleasant guitar song. Rainbow's rap lyrics were written by Mark, Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung and contains the message that the group is turning a new page together that is as beautiful as the rainbow.

"Hot Sauce" will have another R&B pop song called "My Youth" that features a lyrical chorus reflecting the members' pure feelings and memories. "My Youth" is also written for the fans by the members to thank them for their support.

A third track called "Be There For You" has the emotional vocals of the members and is accompanied by piano and acoustic guitar. The song represents the members' desire to always be together.

The album will include ten songs.

Hot Sauce comeback activities

So far, NCT Dream has not confirmed any music show appearances for their comeback with "Hot Sauce." However, the days leading up to the release of the album will see the group release many promotional material, including photos.

The group will share DREAMVERSE video clips to introduce the tracks of the new album. The music video teaser for Hot Sauce will be released on Sunday, May 9.

Hot Sauce will be available to buy in three photobook versions called Crazy Jalapeño, Boring Jalapeño, and Chilling Jalapeño. These photobook versions can be ordered from SM Entertainment's global shop.

What are fans saying about Hot Sauce?

Fans of NCT Dream are excited for Hot Sauce, especially since this comeback will feature all seven members.

#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce #NCTDREAM

hii im from singapore

im really excited as this is gonna be their first full length album wjhejwbeje and #mark is back in dream🥺🥺🥺cant wait to see future interactions

thank you!! — hyuckshine (@hyuck__shine) April 27, 2021

#NCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce

hi I'm from malaysia , the most excited about this comeback is probably because of ot7 🥺 and also about their self written song that I'm excited and waiting for 😔🤚🏻 anyways thank you for the ga <3 !! pic.twitter.com/9z1EDZ3SEh — shasha || HOT SAUCE ૮₍ ˃ ⤙ ˂ ₎ა (@fairyjaeminnn) April 27, 2021

hi jace! i'm from the philippines! 🇵🇭🥰



I'm most excited about 7dream coming back together! truly, aside from being a group of idols, their friendship rises above it which makes this comeback more meaningful than ever!



let's make history! 💫#NCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/B6rH9xxeAV — inah! 🌶| tired college student (@igotjaems) April 27, 2021

Hello im happy for joining this GA! Im from Malaysia. I'm excited to see #NCTDREAM comeback, finally with full album #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce and happy to see #MarkLee with them as 7 dreams! Neomu neomu neomu happy 😂💚 and can't wait for the comeback soon. — fullsun (@anieysmnsr) April 27, 2021

Thank you for another giveaway 😭💚💚!! I am Jian Charles from the Philippines and the reason I'm super excited about this #NCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce comeback is the fact that they're back again as on OT7 with #MARKLEE and I have a feeling that this comeback will be fire! 💚 pic.twitter.com/6eQYkNx4oq — . (@heyodongskieee) April 27, 2021

thankyou so much for this giveaway ❤

I'm from Malaysia, and im so excited for #NCTDREAM comeback because its was their first full album, the concept is so fun i love it! , i cant wait for their comeback we also have OT7 😭💚 #NCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce #MARK pic.twitter.com/LpJsYHU6B6 — nurulain (@ainxaida) April 27, 2021

hello! i’m from Australia!! 🇦🇺



i’m am super duper excited for @NCTsmtown_DREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce because of OT7! i missed having #7DREAM including #MARK and i am so excited for their performance! i am also really stoked on their bsides, especially the renhyuckle unit — 7DREAM 🌶🔥 (@hccjss) April 27, 2021

Hello! I’m from the Philippines.

I’m really excited for this comeback since this will be their first full length album & also they’re officially united as 7dream. I’m also excited since they really prepared a lot for this 💚 #NCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce — tiny huang 🌶 (@jamillepritz) April 27, 2021

I'm currently residing in the United States of America~ 🇺🇲#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce#NCTDREAM



I'm most excited about the ballad song with #CHENLE, #HAECHAN, and #RENJUN because I already know I'll cry to it 😭😭😭 — K e i t i 💚crycrycry💚 (@young_okamoto_k) April 27, 2021

First of all,I want to thank u for giving us this opportunity! Am from India and the fact the boys coming back makes me happy!!! I really can't wait! This is surely gonna be amazing as always!!! #NCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce #JAEMIN #Jisung #JENO #HAECHAN #MARK #RENJUN #CHENLE pic.twitter.com/pLTRI2yCB0 — sana (@sana63678001) April 27, 2021

Nct dream 1st full-length album:



🎶 Hot sauce (title track)

🎶 Rainbow

🎶 My youth

🎶 Be there for you

🎶 Dive into you

🎶 ANL

🎶 Irreplaceable

🎶 ?

🎶 ?

🎶 ?



Yooo finally we'll have almost 10 new songs from dream 😭 aaaa can't wait uh im soooo excited to hear all of them😭 — Hot🔥Sauce🌶 (@yodreamri2) April 27, 2021

Tysm for this opportunity 🥺💚. Residing in the Philippines 🇵🇭. I'm excited to see them perform their new songs as a 7 Dream for this 1st full-length album! I want them to enjoy this era more since Mark came back, as a member and leader, to them. #NCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/CX0usitZk7 — — `❥• Niik's ♪♫¸¸.☆ (@_sittieeee) April 27, 2021

to be honest i personally think that chenle looks so good in both of the crazy and boring version 💚👏 he's killing it in this era!#NCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce #맛_HotSauce @NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/fhp6wIjqjg — yabalabahiya 💚 (@augustsdream_) April 26, 2021

20210425 ; Jeno Cupsleeve Event 💚



We have a sneak peak of NCT Dream's Hot Sauce album and its looking fire /j



😂😂😂 HAHA#NCTzenCebu_carosello pic.twitter.com/mieLzkMTki — Annika | 맛 (Hot Sauce) let's goooooo (@afcmarklee0802) April 26, 2021

I'm from Philippines 🇵🇭 I'm really excited with #NCTDREAM's comeback cuz:

1) Dream's captain #MARK is back;

2) They are complete, dream ot7 💕

3) They're finally releasing full album after almost 5 years 😭💚#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce is worth the wait! 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/15hHzpZJO3 — 🌶 cseb1WG15ZA (@notdivibe) April 27, 2021

NCT Dream's Reload had over 500,000 pre-orders, topping the iTunes album chart in 49 countries, with multiple songs from the mini-album peaking within the top 10 on Melon digital chart. NCT Dream also topped Billboard's Emerging Artists chart within weeks of Reload's release.