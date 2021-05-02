Vincenzo ending explained: Victories and casualties follow in Song Joong Ki drama's finale, evoking Crash Landing on You

After 20 episodes, the Korean drama "Vincenzo" has come to an end. The comedy-drama is one of the most unique shows that has come out of South Korea in the past few years, and its exceptional and well-rounded cast has only added to viewers' enjoyment.

As viewers went into the 20th episode of Vincenzo, the stakes were high. Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) rushed over to the main villain, Jang Han Seok's (Ok Taec Yeon) after the latter kidnapped both Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin) and Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon).

When Episode 19 ended, Han Seok shot Cha Young, and Han Seo leapt into action.

Read on to learn more about what went down in the finale of "Vincenzo."

Vincenzo ending explained

Jang Han Seo becomes a hero

Kwak Dong Yeon as a redeemed Jang Han Seo in "Vincenzo" (Image via tvN/Netflix)

When Han Seo was first introduced to viewers, he was presented as a villain and then shown to actually be a puppet under Han Seok's control. Scared of his own brother, Han Seo tried his older brother's methods to ensure his survival. But, by the end of "Vincenzo," Han Seo became closer to the Italian mafia consigliere, even considering him his elder brother.

It was with that mindset that Han Seo sacrificed himself to save both Vincenzo and Cha Young. By holding Han Seok's gun against him, he made sure that Han Seok ran out of bullets, ensuring the survival of both Vincenzo and Cha Young.

Vincenzo begins his vengeance

With Han Seo dead and Cha Young recovering, Vincenzo promises revenge in 24 hours. He started with Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul), the former CEO of Woosang Law Firm and now the Chief Prosecutor at Namdongbu Office.

Vincenzo tells Seung Hyuk that he will keep him alive if the latter releases Woosang lawyer, Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin), from prison. Viewers may remember that Myung Hee took the rap for Han Seok's charges, thus letting him out of prison.

However, Vincenzo had recorded his call with Seung Hyuk and shares it with Myung Hee, who informs Han Seok. Han Seok also tells Myung Hee to transfer all his money to accounts under a "borrowed name" and to herself, so they can prepare to leave the country.

In the meantime, Han Seok unleashes his killers on Seung Hyuk, who is stabbed to death on the steps of the courthouse.

Once Myung Hee transfers all of Han Seok's money, she heads to her own apartment, only to realize in horror that Vincenzo was waiting for her. Vincenzo also lets her know that while Myung Hee transferred Han Seuk's money, he had Seo Mi Ri (Kim Yoon Hye) transfer all of that money to a good cause instead.

For all the bravado she puts up, Myung Hee pleads when she realizes that Vincenzo was going to burn her to death.

If viewers missed the scene from the first episode of "Vincenzo," where Song Joong Ki's character tosses his lit lighter and walks away from the explosion, they can catch it once again in the finale as Myung Hee meets her end.

Hang Han Seok puts up a fight

Ok Taec Yeon as Jang Han Seok finally meets his end in "Vincenzo" (Image via tvN/Netflix)

Vincenzo is able to track down Han Seok because Han Seo had put trackers in all of his older brother's watches. While Geumga Plaza residents catch up with Han Seok to detain him, the latter stabs Lee Chul Wook (Yang Kyung Won), who asks Vincenzo to be the godfather to his unborn daughter as he bleeds out.

Meanwhile, the police are after Vincenzo for multiple deaths. Vincenzo takes Han Seok to an abandoned warehouse, where he uses a Russian mafia equipment. The equipment holds a spear that would dig deeper and deeper into a tied-up Han Seok slowly, making sure that he will have a painful death.

With all of his enemies now dealt with, Vincenzo prepares to leave South Korea, handing over the Guillotine file to Ahn Gi Seok (Im Chul Soo). Vincenzo bids farewell to his Jipuragi Law colleagues, including Cha Young and Nam Joo Sung (Yoon Byung Hee).

A bittersweet ending

Jeon Yeo Bin as Hong Cha Young meets Vincenzo for one last time in "Vincenzo" (Image via tvN/Netflix)

One month later, Cha Young was fully recovered and continued to fight against corrupt politicians with the residents of Geumga Plaza, who now call themselves the Cassano Geumga Family. Cha Young also helped convict the people who wrongfully put Vincenzo's mother in prison.

Meanwhile, Cha Young received an invite for a celebration for South Korea's and Italy's relations. Vincenzo snuck in with the delegation and had a sweet reunion with Cha Young. He could, unfortunately, only be around for one day and had to leave South Korea soon. Vincenzo lets Cha Young know that he is now the head of the Cassano family back in Italy.

In a final monolog, Vincenzo also says that he will now dedicate himself to fighting the "garbage" of society.

Much like "Crash Landing on You," it would seem like Cha Young, and Vincenzo cannot have the happy ending that fans would have hoped for, but rather, end up meeting in secret either in South Korea or abroad.

All episodes of "Vincenzo" can be streamed on Netflix.