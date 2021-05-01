Vincenzo Episode 20: When it will air and what to expect for finale as Song Joong Ki and Ok Taec Yeon face off

"Vincenzo" viewers could be wondering if a happy ending might be too much to ask for after watching Episode 19. What started off as an epic showdown between Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) and Director Kim (Yoo Tae Wong) ended in a way viewers might have expected, but did not want.

With just one episode of the tvN drama left, the stakes are high and Jang Han Seok (Ok Taec Yeon) is now taking pages from Vincenzo's playbook for his revenge.

Read on to learn more about what went down in Episode 19 and what to expect for the finale of "Vincenzo."

When will Vincenzo Episode 20 air?

"Vincenzo" Episode 20 will air on Sunday, May 2, at 9 PM Korean Standard Time on tvN in South Korea, and will be available internationally on Netflix at 11 AM ET.

What happened in Vincenzo Episode 19?

Spoilers ahead.

When "Vincenzo" returned this week, Vincenzo himself had returned from the airport to find Geumga Plaza's residents being terrorized by Director Kim. However, Vincenzo and the residents manage to beat up Kim's henchmen and protect themselves.

Later in the episode, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin) once again go to the courthouse with their lawsuit against Babel Tower. This time, Woosang Law Firm's Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) has to defend Babel alone, given that Han Seok is in prison.

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin in "Vincenzo" Episode 19 (Image via tvN/Netflix)

With the video evidence Vincenzo and Cha Young have collected, the case becomes a cakewalk for them, and they manage to nullify the illegal sale of Geumga Plaza to Babel.

Meanwhile, Woosang's former CEO, Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul), realizes he is in danger, but is turned away by Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon), who is trying to lead Babel morally. When Vincenzo asks Han Seo to go abroad for a few months so that he can be protected from Han Seok, the new Babel CEO refuses, saying he will fight by Vincenzo's side.

That moment comes sooner than expected when Myung Hee decides to take the rap for all of Han Seok's crimes, putting herself in prison and releasing Han Seok quietly.

Vincenzo also decided to teach a lesson to Jung In Kook (Go Sang Ho), who earlier worked with Jipuragi Law Firm to take down Babel, but betrayed Vincenzo. Vincenzo gives one last chance to In Kook, who continues to be corrupt. In the end, Vincenzo ends up killing him, making it look like a suicide.

Han Seok immediately goes to work - he abducts both Han Seo and Cha Young and forces Vincenzo to go to his place. There, he starts to play mindgames, telling Han Seo that he can live if he kills Vincenzo. Han Seo, however, remains faithful to Vincenzo and instead attacks Han Seok.

In the commotion, Vincenzo and Cha Young try to escape, but Cha Young is shot by Han Seok.

What to expect from Vincenzo Episode 20?

With just one episode of "Vincenzo" left, viewers will be curious as to what happened. Those who are watching cannot be sure yet that Cha Young is dead, however, the look of anger in Vincenzo's eyes as Episode 19 closes out should be enough to signal that Han Seok's days are numbered.

It remains to be seen how the final fight will go down. Han Seo and Vincenzo can work together to physically take down Han Seok, but the latter still has a gun and is as unhinged as ever.

Myung Hee is in prison and Seung Hyuk had begged to be put in prison for three months as long as Vincenzo was alive, fearing for his life. With the way things are going, it is unlikely that the two corrupt lawyers will find their way out of prison.

Will Cha young and Han Seo survive? Have viewers seen the end of casualties on "Vincenzo?" Viewers have to wait for just one episode to have all the answers.

The promo for the episode suggests that Han Seok will be getting away from Vincenzo, however, it also shows that Cha Young and Han Seo are still alive. There will, of course, be a final showdown between Vincenzo and Han Seok before "Vincenzo" bids farewell to its viewers.