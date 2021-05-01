Vincenzo Episode 19: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin face off against Babel and Woosang in court one last time 

This week, tvN drama "Vincenzo" comes to an end with its final two episodes. Starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and more, the Korean show has become one of the most popular dramas this year. With Song playing the titular character of Vincenzo Cassano, the actor has once again proved why he is one of the most sought-after faces in the Korean entertainment industry.

Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin) may have started off on opposite sides at the beginning of Vincenzo; however, the pair will once again face off against Woosang Law Firm lawyer Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin), who remains steadfastly loyal to Babel Corporation's CEO, Jang Han Seok (Ok Taec Yeon).

Read on to learn more about what to expect from "Vincenzo's" penultimate episode.

Also read: Vincenzo nears its end: Here's where you can watch stars Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, and Kwak Dong Yeon next

When will "Vincenzo" Episode 19 air?

"Vincenzo" Episode 19 will air on Saturday, May 1, at 9 PM Korean Standard Time on tvN in South Korea. Internationally, the episode will be available on Netflix at 11 AM ET the same day.

Also read: Vincenzo Episode 19 and 20: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about Song Joong-ki drama's final run

What to expect from Episode 19?

Advertisement

Previously, Cha Young and Vincenzo had filed yet another lawsuit against Babel to stop its redevelopment plans for Geumga Plaza, which Han Seok wants to demolish to build Babel Tower.

Viewers saw in previous episodes how Han Seok, with Woosang Law Firm's help, tried to auction off the highest floors to bidders for a different sort of price. Powerful people were bidding with what they would do to help Han Seok and Babel escape the long arm of the law.

However, those plans were foiled by Vincenzo and Cha Young with the help of Geumga Plaza's residents, who had nowhere else to move to. Viewers might also remember that Babel illegally bought Geumga Plaza by threatening the life of its previous owner, Cho Young Woon (Choi Young Joon), and his family.

Jipuragi Law Firm faces off against Babel and Woosang in Episode 19 of "Vincenzo" (Image via tvN/Netflix)

In the new promotional photos released for Episode 19, tvN showed that the drama will bring it back to the courtroom, which has promised some exceptional scenes for the drama. This time, Cha Young faces off against Myung Hee, with Vincenzo and the residents of Geumga Plaza in the audience.

Advertisement

Additionally, Vincenzo is accompanied by Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon), who proved his loyalty to the Korean-born Italian mafia consigliere in the previous episode.

Also read: Vincenzo returns with Episode 17 after hiatus: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about new installment

Meanwhile, as Vincenzo takes the witness stand, the preview photos also show the absence of Han Seok. Hen Seok has been put in prison thanks to some clever manipulation by Vincenzo and Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul), formerly CEO of Woosang Law Firm and now Chief Prosecutor at the Namdongbu Prosectors' Office.

While Seung Hyuk may have worked with Vincenzo to put Han Seok behind bars, it is not entirely clear if he is trustworthy, and he may yet reunite with Myung Hee to defeat Vincenzo and Cha Young.

As Vincenzo and Cha Young flex their legal muscles one last time, viewers can expect some grand scenes to signal the fall of Babel Corporation and Woosang Law Firm.