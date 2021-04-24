Vincenzo returns with Episode 17 after hiatus: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about new installment

Korean drama Vincenzo is returning with new episodes this weekend after a brief hiatus. Starring Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, and Ok Taec-yeon, the crime-comedy series is nearing its end at 20 episodes. Airing on tvN in South Korea, the drama is available internationally on Netflix, leading to its high popularity.

Vincenzo features Vinzenco Cassano, aka Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki), an Italian mob consigliere who returns to South Korea to access a late Chinese mobster's hidden gold in the Geumga Plaza.

While defending the defendants residents from Woosang Law Firm and the Babel Corporation, Vincenzo and Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) fight a dangerous and fatal battle.

The show went on a brief hiatus last week when the show's makers decided to improve its quality. The new episodes return this week, so read on to see what can be expected from the final leg of Vincenzo.

When and where to watch Vincenzo Episode 17?

Vincenzo Episode 17 will air on Saturday, April 24 at 9 PM Korean Standard Time on tvN in South Korea, and will be released on Netflix at 11 AM ET.

Episode 18 will be released on Sunday, April 25.

What to expect from Vincenzo Episode 17?

Before the hiatus, Song Joong-ki's title character was hungry for vengeance after his biological mother was killed on the orders of Babel CEO Jang Joon-woo (Ok Taec-yeon) and Woosang lawyer Choi Myung-hee (Kim Yeo-jin).

Preview photos indicate that Vincenzo will be visiting Joon-woo's brother, Jang Han-seo (Kwak Dong-yeon) at an ice hockey rink, where the latter will presumably work with Vincenzo to take down his brother.

Song Joong-ki and Kwak Dong-yeon in Vincenzo (tvN/Netflix)

Photos also suggest that Cha-young and Vincenzo will continue to work with Geumga Plaza residents to take down Babel and its co-conspirators.