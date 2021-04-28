Vincenzo nears its end: Here's where you can watch stars Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, and Kwak Dong Yeon next

After 20 episodes, Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo is coming to an end. The drama, which airs on tvN in South Korea and is streaming on Netflix internationally, introduced us to Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), a South Korean-born Italian mafia consigliere who returns to South Korea to retrieve tons of gold.

However, Vincenzo ended up finding something far more valuable -- friends, family, and love -- as he teams up with lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin) and the residents of Geumga Plaza to take down Babel Corporation, headed by Jang Han Seok (Ok Taec Yeon), and the evil lawyers Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) and Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul).

While viewers can always rewatch Vincenzo to see their favorite scenes, they may also be curious as to the next projects for the stars of the show. Read on to learn where you can see Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, and more next.

Also read: Vincenzo Episode 19 and 20: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about Song Joong-ki drama's final run

Where Vincenzo actors can be seen next

Song Joong Ki

As Vincenzo Cassano aka Park Joo Hyung, Song Joong Ki once again blew away viewers' minds with his well-rounded performance. Playing an anti-hero is not new for Song, who previously played an ambiguously motivated character in the 2012 drama, The Innocent Man.

Song Joong Ki's next big appearance will be in the film, Bogota, which also stars Lee Hee Joon and Ryu Seung Boom. The filming of the movie was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has been confirmed that the actors will soon return to Colombia & South Africa to complete filming.

Song Joong Ki is also set to appear in the second season of Arthdal Chronicles with Kim Ji Won, which was renewed in 2019. However, it has not yet been confirmed when the new season will start shooting.

Advertisement

Jeon Yeo Bin

Jeon Yeo Bin is unarguably the breakout star of Vincenzo. It would take a lot of skill to not just keep up with Song Joong Ki, but also steal the scene, but Jeon managed to do just that. As Hong Cha Young, Jeon made viewers cry, laugh, and swoon.

Jeon, who is known for her role in Be Melodramatic, recently starred in the Netflix original film, Night in Paradise with Uhm Tae Goo. She has also been confirmed to star in Netflix's Glitch.

Also read: Vincenzo returns with Episode 17 after hiatus: When and where to watch, what to expect, and all about new installment

Ok Taec Yeon

Advertisement

Ok Taec Yeon stole viewers' hearts as the seemingly innocent and bubbly sidekick Jang Jun Woo in Vincenzo, before it was revealed that he was the cold-hearted villain, Jang Han Seok. The 2PM rapper reinvented the Korean drama villain who seemed unbeatable at every turn.

Ok is currently in talks to star in Tale of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi, which follows the story of secret royal inspectors who uncover corruption. Ok's potential character would be a lazy secret royal inspector who joins hands with a fierce woman to investigate a mystery.

Ok Taec Yeon also stars in the upcoming historical film Hansan, which also stars Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Hn, and Son Hyun Joo.

2PM fans will be pleased to learn that the group is preparing for a comeback this summer. This will be 2PM's first comeback in five years following all the members completing their mandatory military service.

Also read: Decibel: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jong Suk, and more suit up to play Navy officers in upcoming Korean action film

Kwak Dong Yeon

Advertisement

Viewers never knew what to expect from Kwak Dong Yeon as Jang Han Seo in Vincenzo. First thought to be a villain, and then revealed to be a puppet, Jang Han Seo became an ally to Vincenzo in the end, even considering Song Joong Ki's character as an older brother.

Kwak is known for his notable guest roles in dramas like It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Fight For My Way, and his main roles in My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Never Twice. The actor is confirmed to appear in the upcoming comedy film, titled 6/45, along with Go Kyung Po and Lee Yi Kyung. Kwak will play the role of a forward observer, Man Chul, of the SOuth Korean frontline force. He is good-natured, but slightly slow.

Supporting actors

Jo Han Chul, who played Woosang CEO Han Seung Hyuk, will appear in The Seashore Village Chachacha (starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah) and Cliffhangers (starring Jun Ji Hyun and Oh Jung Se).

Choi Young Joon, who played Vincenzo's associate Jo Young Woon, will reprise his role as Bong Kwang Hyun in the second season of Hospital Playlist, which is set to premiere in June this year.