Decibel: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jong Suk, and more suit up to play Navy officers in upcoming Korean action film

It feels like it has been ages since Cha Eun Woo’s True Beauty ended, but the idol/actor is already working on his next project. The ASTRO member is currently filming an action thriller with some of the biggest actors in South Korea, including Kim Rae Won and Lee Jong Suk.
The film is titled Decibel and follows the story of when a sound bomb is planted at the center of the city. To stop the terror attack, various people, such as Navy captains, reporters, and Defense Security Support Command members, come together to try and stop it.
Decibel will be directed by Hwang In Ho, who has previously worked on films such as SpellBound and Monster.
Fans can read on to learn more about the rest of the cast of Decibel and the characters that Cha Eun Woo and Lee Jong Suk will be playing.
Cha Eun Woo as a young Navy sailor
Decibel will be Cha Eun Woo’s big-screen debut, and he plays a yet-unnamed young but steadfast sailor in the Navy in charge of sonar detection, according to Soompi. At the moment, not much is known about the role, but viewers will be thrilled to see ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in uniform.
Woo previously had a cameo in the 2014 film, My Brilliant Life.
Lee Jong Suk as a Navy captain
In Lee Jong Suk’s first significant role since his return from mandatory military service, the actor will play a Navy captain who is fiercely loyal to his submarine crew.
Suk will also be making a cameo appearance in the sequel to The Witch, starring Itaewon Class’s Kim Da Mi.
Kim Rae Won as a Navy commander
Kim Rae Won will play a Navy commander tasked with stopping a terrorist attack in the city.
Other cast members
Other cast members include Jung Sang-Hoon, who plays a reporter working with Kim Rae Won’s character to stop the sound bomb. Though the reporter is a civilian, his experience working closely with the military helps him have a soldier-like attitude.
Park Byung Eun plays a member of the Defense Security Support Command, searching for the people responsible for the terrorist threat and why they are doing it.
Lee Sang-Hee plays a senior officer of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad, who is also the wife of the second-in-command.
Filming for Decibel started on April 20th.
What fans are saying
Both Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun Woo are popular Korean drama actors, and fans cannot wait to see them together on screen in the movie.
Cha Eun Woo most recently won the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Award for Male Acting Idol.