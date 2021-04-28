Decibel: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jong Suk, and more suit up to play Navy officers in upcoming Korean action film

It feels like it has been ages since Cha Eun Woo’s True Beauty ended, but the idol/actor is already working on his next project. The ASTRO member is currently filming an action thriller with some of the biggest actors in South Korea, including Kim Rae Won and Lee Jong Suk.

The film is titled Decibel and follows the story of when a sound bomb is planted at the center of the city. To stop the terror attack, various people, such as Navy captains, reporters, and Defense Security Support Command members, come together to try and stop it.

Decibel will be directed by Hwang In Ho, who has previously worked on films such as SpellBound and Monster.

Fans can read on to learn more about the rest of the cast of Decibel and the characters that Cha Eun Woo and Lee Jong Suk will be playing.

Cha Eun Woo as a young Navy sailor

Decibel will be Cha Eun Woo’s big-screen debut, and he plays a yet-unnamed young but steadfast sailor in the Navy in charge of sonar detection, according to Soompi. At the moment, not much is known about the role, but viewers will be thrilled to see ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in uniform.

Woo previously had a cameo in the 2014 film, My Brilliant Life.

Lee Jong Suk as a Navy captain

In Lee Jong Suk’s first significant role since his return from mandatory military service, the actor will play a Navy captain who is fiercely loyal to his submarine crew.

Suk will also be making a cameo appearance in the sequel to The Witch, starring Itaewon Class’s Kim Da Mi.

Kim Rae Won as a Navy commander

Kim Rae Won will play a Navy commander tasked with stopping a terrorist attack in the city.

Other cast members

Other cast members include Jung Sang-Hoon, who plays a reporter working with Kim Rae Won’s character to stop the sound bomb. Though the reporter is a civilian, his experience working closely with the military helps him have a soldier-like attitude.

Park Byung Eun plays a member of the Defense Security Support Command, searching for the people responsible for the terrorist threat and why they are doing it.

Lee Sang-Hee plays a senior officer of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad, who is also the wife of the second-in-command.

Filming for Decibel started on April 20th.

What fans are saying

Both Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun Woo are popular Korean drama actors, and fans cannot wait to see them together on screen in the movie.

CHA EUNWOO AND LEE JONGSUK IN A NEW FILM?? AND TOGETHER??? THE POWER 😭😭 MY GOD SAVE ME FOR THE PERSON I’LL BE AFTER WATCHING IT 😭😭😭😭😭 I’M SO EXCITED AND HAPPY!! — YuJae⁰⁷⁷⁷ (@ValentinyAi77) April 28, 2021

wait??? what do you mean cha eunwoo movie debut with lee jong suk???? my first korean love will be together with the first kpop guy i met in one movie???? damn that's gonna be a blast. pic.twitter.com/E1uzjsoiXa — pammy | SANHA BABY TIGER 🐯 (@sanhablueberry) April 28, 2021

LEE JONGSUK + CHA EUNWOO IN ONE MOVIE!! GG NA BE! 🤣💖💖💖💖 — 르쓰 ✨💎 (@rthmlll) April 28, 2021

Lee jong suk & cha eunwoo in navy uniform 😍😍 — Aenn is heheing (@minsugajuseyo) April 28, 2021

CHA EUNWOO & LEE JONGSUK IN ONE MOVIE!?!? YESSSS 2 BIG “LEE” IN KDRAMA WORLD JOIN IN 1 MOVIE!!! ♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/vsMdiyGWXW — ً (@archiveforcew) April 28, 2021

Top star LEEs in an action film!!!



We are freakin getting Lee Jongsuk and Cha Eunwoo in one frame possibly handling guns & wearing navy uniforms!! pic.twitter.com/F5RAJBTxqH — ellie 🌤 (@chaflicker) April 28, 2021

Cha Eunwoo was casted in a film called ‘’Decibel” along with Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-seok, Jung Sang-hoon, Park Byung-eun, Lee Sang-hee, Bae Sang-hwan 😭 it’s an action movie n they already started filming last april 20 omg 😭#차은우 #아스트로 pic.twitter.com/Xy3E3qB54a — 젤리 ✶ EUNWOO ACTION STAR (@eunulovebot) April 27, 2021

CHA EUNWOO STARTED FILMING A MOVIE?!?!?!?! WITH THIS CAST???? ACTION? HELLO???? pic.twitter.com/LNKZYAulsO — kdrama trash ✨ (@tttalkskdrama) April 27, 2021

ACTOR CHA EUNWOO IS BACK?!?



- cha eunwoo reported having “action” movie which began filming on April 20, it’s about a terrorist trying to take over the city center with a sound-responsive special bomb. pic.twitter.com/Pz44OKpY9x — ً (@archiveforcew) April 27, 2021

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! WE ARE GETTING ACTOR CHA IN AN ACTION MOVIE‼‼‼



Kim Raewon X Lee Jongseok X Cha Eunwoo casted in the city terror action film "데시벨" (Literal eng trans: "Decibel")

🔗https://t.co/0Ptvqz7hB4 pic.twitter.com/fp2UXDKWfV — ellie 🌤 (@chaflicker) April 27, 2021

LEE JONGSUK AND CHA EUNWOO IN A MOVIE IDK ABOUT Y'ALL BUT IM ACTUALLY LOOSING IT. MIGHT TURN INTO A LEE JONGSUK AND EUNWOO DOING THINGS ACCOUNT WHEN THE MOVIE RELEASES 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uJ8pY6O7zk — eunwoo doing things (@ceunwoothings) April 28, 2021

lee jongsuk and cha eunwoo in one screen. the amount of visuals we’re gonna be having for this movie 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJ3R8DRgJT — 엉동민이 (@ongdongminn) April 28, 2021

ACTOR CHA STAR MOVIE DEBUT IN A URBAN TERROR ACTION FILM CALLED "DECIBEL" ALONG WITH LEE JONG SUK AND KIM RAE WON!!!!



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH ACTOR CHA EUNWOO MOVIE DEBUT!!! 😭😭😭✨



🔗https://t.co/RcRoKnlpPQ#차은우 #CHAEUNWOO #ASTRO pic.twitter.com/ruCvFxQGl8 — 노리 ɞ 이동민 | MOVIE STAR CHA EUNWOO (@dongminori) April 27, 2021

CHA EUNWOO CONFIRMED AS ONE OF THE CAST OF THE UPCOMING MOVIE 'DECIBEL' WITH LEE JONGSUK!!!!! DJKSKDKSS https://t.co/9tgPxYboTH#차은우 #아스트로 @offclASTRO pic.twitter.com/CwNG2CIX0H — 에델 ☆ 차은우 (@chaeunhoe) April 27, 2021

the way both lee jongsuk and cha eunwoo is trending and in all caps hedhfjfk pic.twitter.com/ghybTwmUl1 — 엉동민이 (@ongdongminn) April 28, 2021

Cha Eun Woo most recently won the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Award for Male Acting Idol.