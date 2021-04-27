When will Lee Kwang Soo’s last Running Man episode air? Fans say variety show won’t be the same without “unlucky icon”

South Korean actor and variety show star Lee Kwang Soo is leaving SBS’s Running Man after 11 years. Both his agent, King Kong by Starship, and SBS confirmed the news and added that the actor’s last episode will be next month.
The “It’s Okay, That’s Love” actor joined the cast of Running Man when it started in 2010 and became one of its most popular hosts, earning the nickname Prince of Asia. Lee Kwang Soo’s role in Running Man also earned him the New Star Award and the Best Newcomer in Variety Award at the SBS Entertainment Awards in 2010 and 2011.
When is Lee Kwang Soo’s last Running Man episode?
While his departure from Running Man has just been announced, fans will get to see him for a month longer on the program. The actor will have his final recording of Running Man on May 24th.
The episode is expected to air in roughly two weeks following this date. This space will be updated once SBS confirms the date for Lee Kwang Soo’s last episode on Running Man.
Why is Lee Kwang Soo leaving Running Man?
A statement from Lee Kwang Soo’s agency stated the actor was leaving the show because of health reasons, needing time off to recuperate, both physically and mentally:
“After becoming involved in his car accident last year, Lee Kwang Soo has received regular physical therapy. Despite the continued treatment, there were times when he felt it was difficult to maintain top physical condition during ‘Running Man’ filming.”
SBS confirmed the news with a similar statement, stating:
“Although the members and the production staff would have liked to work with Lee Kwang Soo longer, his own opinion as a fixed cast member of ‘Running Man’ was also important. After several in-depth conversations, it was decided that we would all respect his wishes.”
Calling Lee Kwang Soo their “Forever Cast Member,” SBS also wished the actor well for his recovery and for his future endeavors.
Lee Kwang Soo’s accident
In February 2020, Lee Kwang Soo was injured in an accident and canceled all his activities, including Running Man, at the time. According to his agency, a car violating traffic signals hit the actor. The 35-year-old was diagnosed with a right ankle fracture after the physical examination and underwent surgery.
What are fans saying?
Fans were disappointed with the news, but understood that Lee Kwang Soo needed time off to recover. However, they lamented the upcoming exit of the “unlucky icon” on the show.
As of the time of reporting, Running Man has no plans to recruit any new members to fill in for Lee Kwang Soo’s.