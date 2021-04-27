When will Lee Kwang Soo’s last Running Man episode air? Fans say variety show won’t be the same without “unlucky icon”

South Korean actor and variety show star Lee Kwang Soo is leaving SBS’s Running Man after 11 years. Both his agent, King Kong by Starship, and SBS confirmed the news and added that the actor’s last episode will be next month.

The “It’s Okay, That’s Love” actor joined the cast of Running Man when it started in 2010 and became one of its most popular hosts, earning the nickname Prince of Asia. Lee Kwang Soo’s role in Running Man also earned him the New Star Award and the Best Newcomer in Variety Award at the SBS Entertainment Awards in 2010 and 2011.

When is Lee Kwang Soo’s last Running Man episode?

While his departure from Running Man has just been announced, fans will get to see him for a month longer on the program. The actor will have his final recording of Running Man on May 24th.

The episode is expected to air in roughly two weeks following this date. This space will be updated once SBS confirms the date for Lee Kwang Soo’s last episode on Running Man.

Why is Lee Kwang Soo leaving Running Man?

A statement from Lee Kwang Soo’s agency stated the actor was leaving the show because of health reasons, needing time off to recuperate, both physically and mentally:

“After becoming involved in his car accident last year, Lee Kwang Soo has received regular physical therapy. Despite the continued treatment, there were times when he felt it was difficult to maintain top physical condition during ‘Running Man’ filming.”

SBS confirmed the news with a similar statement, stating:

“Although the members and the production staff would have liked to work with Lee Kwang Soo longer, his own opinion as a fixed cast member of ‘Running Man’ was also important. After several in-depth conversations, it was decided that we would all respect his wishes.”

Calling Lee Kwang Soo their “Forever Cast Member,” SBS also wished the actor well for his recovery and for his future endeavors.

Lee Kwang Soo’s accident

In February 2020, Lee Kwang Soo was injured in an accident and canceled all his activities, including Running Man, at the time. According to his agency, a car violating traffic signals hit the actor. The 35-year-old was diagnosed with a right ankle fracture after the physical examination and underwent surgery.

What are fans saying?

Fans were disappointed with the news, but understood that Lee Kwang Soo needed time off to recover. However, they lamented the upcoming exit of the “unlucky icon” on the show.

0912 FOREVER😭#kwangsoo pic.twitter.com/I2QqX9TpIG — irdinanurins (@irdinanurins) April 27, 2021

Running Man isn't Running Man without Lee Kwang Soo! First Gary and now Kwang Soo? I'm not ready yet for another goodbye 😭 I can't imagine how will RM will be later without their betrayal and unlucky icon 😭 I love him so much! Please don't leave and just went hiatus 😭 pic.twitter.com/qSpTaypdGa — wafa 🌙 | HoneyFish 🐠🐝 (@honeyyeastsea) April 27, 2021

Thank you for giving us the iconic 🦒, the unlucky Kwang Soo, Kwang Ja, Kwangbatar, for taking care of your fellow members, and for making us laugh for the past 11 years. We’ll miss you on Running Man, our Lee Kwang Soo! pic.twitter.com/slxXzxOFuB — ia // my Lee Kwang Soo 🦒 (@girinfangirl) April 27, 2021

their 9th anniversary song hits different now. pic.twitter.com/Gy2KgpT1z4 — Jiho. (Unstable right now pls do understand) (@yoojiho26) April 27, 2021

for 11 freaking years...lee kwangsoo made people happy. pic.twitter.com/3QoqnWHz4p — jai 🌟 (@gaegurimin) April 27, 2021

Thank you so much Lee Kwang Soo oppa for being one of the best brothers to Somin!! Always remember that we love you so much! KWANGMIN FOREVER🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/St6JwKytb9 — ✩ (@jsominarchives) April 27, 2021

Throwback to TWICE's guesting on Running Man during YOY era, Lee Kwang Soo has always been a gentleman behind the cameras. He was a caring & dependable oppa to TWICE. It hurts so much to see him leave 😭💔pic.twitter.com/cTdxuySlnq — keira 🤎 TWICE JUNE COMEBACK (@bbtzuwy) April 27, 2021

This preview made me cry so much and the fact Kwangsoo will leaving & Somin is crying to the song makes my heart hurt so much! I don't know now how to handle these few weeks of seeing Kwangsoo in the show. Thank you so much Running Man Lee Kwang Soo💙pic.twitter.com/2QdnXHM2yg — maria ♡ (@phlovemongdol) April 27, 2021

Running Man has always been my 'stress reliever' kind of show for the past 7 years now. And Lee Kwang Soo has been my favorite since day 1. Running Man will never be the same without his petty tricks and his unluckiness. We will miss you best boy. Health comes first. ++ pic.twitter.com/6l9c6XmTU8 — STAN MAMAMOO 🌻 (@moomO_Oabby21) April 27, 2021

I'm crying 😭😭 he always takes a good care of others, a true gentleman. lee kwang soo is irreplaceable ♥️#ThankYouLeeKwangSoo pic.twitter.com/MxH517MHmg — daisy cassano (@kdramadaisy) April 27, 2021

To the most iconic Betrayer and Giraffe of Running Man, thank you for all the laughs and embarrassing moments you gave throughout the years. Be healthy, Oppa Lee Kwang Soo. #9012 #RunningMan pic.twitter.com/RrZIno9jGR — VIII-XXIV (@RM11012) April 27, 2021

Just thinking of Running Man opening w/o Lee Kwang Soo getting teased by his hyungs & noona already has me in tears ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/zYDtWYkANh — 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥✶ (@imanoona85) April 27, 2021

As of the time of reporting, Running Man has no plans to recruit any new members to fill in for Lee Kwang Soo’s.