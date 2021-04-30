Kim Seon Ho's Why It's You: When to stream, what to expect, and all about Start-Up actor's new single

As far as Korean drama actors go, Kim Seon Ho's rise to stardom may have taken time. However, the South Korean actor is now making his presence felt in all aspects of the entertainment industry. Along with confirmed drama projects, the actor is now set to release a new single.

Kim made his screen debut in the 2017 drama "Good Manager." He found additional success with "Welcome to Waikiki 2" and "Two Cops." However, as the second lead, Han Ji Pyeong, Kim's role in "Start-Up" catapulted him to fame. His chemistry with co-stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kim Hae Sook cemented his image in fans' hearts.

Kim has been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama "The Seashore Village Chachacha," co-starring with Shin Min Ah. He is rumored to be in talks for the lead in "Link: Eat, Love, Die" with "True Beauty" actress Moon Ga Young.

The wait for those dramas may be long, but fans will be pleased to learn that Kim's first single is only days away.

Also read: When will Lee Kwang Soo’s last Running Man episode air? Fans say variety show won’t be the same without “unlucky icon”

When to expect Kim Seon Ho's new single

According to Kim's agency, SALT Entertainment, the actor will be collaborating with Epitone Project for his new single. He appeared in the music video for "Sleepless," sung by YOUNHA, for Epitone Project last year.

The single titled "Why It's You" (literal translation) will be released on May 6, at 6:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time.

Advertisement

Also read: NCT Dream's "Hot Sauce": When and where to stream, tracklist, and all you need to know about the group's comeback

What to expect from Why It's You

"Why It's You" was composed and produced by Epitone Project. It is described as a soft pop acoustic song. Kim also contributed to the song's lyrics in addition to singing the song.

SALT Entertainment said in a statement:

"After Kim Seon Ho appeared in Epitone Project’s music video for Sleepless last year, they ended up working together on this new song. As a gift for the fans who are always cheering him on, he has prepared a song that can be a part of fans’ everyday lives. Because it’s a gift that actor Kim Seon Ho prepared with his heart, we hope that you will be happy to receive it."

Also read: Decibel: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jong Suk, and more suit up to play Navy officers in an upcoming Korean action film

The agency also released a teaser image for the upcoming music video of the song. The image features Kim Seon Ho at a hanok (a traditional Korean house), staring away from the camera, with light purple flowers and leaves in the foreground, signaling that "Why It's You" will be spring-themed.