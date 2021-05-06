So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 3: When and where to watch, what to expect for new installment of enemies to lovers K-drama

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" is one of the many adaptations to hit the TV screens this year. The Korean drama is an adaptation of a South Korean novel of the same name by Kim Eun Jung that was released in 2010.

The stars of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" are Choi Tae Joon of "Suspicious Partners" fame, and Choi Soo Young, also known as Sooyoung, from the group Girls' Generation.

The drama brings a trope that is beloved by fans of K-dramas, the enemies to lovers scenario, with a slow-burning romance that will have fans falling for the couple in no time. Of course, "So I Married An Anti-Fan" has the added element of the K-Pop genre in that Choi Tae Joon's character, Hoo Joon, is a popular idol.

The show is entering its second week and with it comes two new episodes. Here are some details about the upcoming episodes.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 3?

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" is available on Naver TV Cast in South Korea and is available on Rakuten Viki internationally. Episode 3 will be available on the platforms on Friday, May 7 and Episode 4 will be available on Saturday, May 8.

What happened previously?

The first two episodes of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" served to introduce and establish the characters. Viewers met Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon), an internationally famous, award-winning K-Pop idol. He has everything he could hope for, yet he seems unhappy.

Viewers also learn that the woman he is in love with, Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), is dating his friend/enemy, JJ (2PM's Hwang Chan Sung), a chaebol and an entertainment agency CEO. JJ is clearly jealous of Joon and seemingly dates In Hyung because Joon likes her.

The female lead of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" is Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young), a down-on-luck reporter who works hard, working overtime and sacrificing her holidays. She breaks up with her boyfriend at the very beginning of the show when she learns he was cheating on her.

Lee Geun Young first met Hoo Joon when they ran into each other outside the launch of JJ's club. Later, when a drunk Geun Young is walking around, she spies on Joon and Oh In Hyung. Joon thinks Geun Young is a paparazzi, chases after her, calls her trash, and smashes her camera. This is where the "hate" part of their relationship begins.

Geun Young ends up losing her job because of Joon and is unhappy with how his fans do not see how duplicitous he is. She takes it on as a personal mission to out Joon's bad personality, and gets dubbed as his anti-fan, inviting the wrath of his fans.

Joon takes advantage of his situation, "embracing his anti-fan" in front of the public, thereby making Geun Young more angry.

Joon's gesture, however, got two reality show producers to approach both of them to shoot a reality series, "So I Married An Anti-Fan". Geun Young accepts thinking she can use it to show Joon's real personality, while Joon is strong-armed into taking on the show as well.

What to expect in So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 3?

With both Joon and Geun Young on board, the pair are getting ready to shoot the eponymous reality show "So I Married An Anti-Fan" within the show. What comes next is the photoshoot the pair will take, for promotional materials, as well as the actual shooting of the reality series.

Meanwhile, Joon and Geun Young also begin to see another side of each other and JJ notices. JJ, who gets pleasure from taking away everything Joon likes, starts spending time with Geun Young and getting close to her.

The question for "So I Married An Anti-Fan" viewers is, will Geun Young see through JJ's duplicitousness, or will she end up hurting Joon?