Mine Episode 1: When and where to watch, and what to expect for upcoming K-drama starring VIXX's N

"Mine," a new drama from tvN, is set to take over the time slot of the incredibly successful Song Joong Ki drama, "Vincenzo," and promises to be just as dark and entertaining.

Mine also stars the inimitable Kim Seo Hyung, a veteran South Korean actress who is known for her roles in "Temptation of Wife," "Sky Castle," and "Empress Ki." Kim will also be joined by K-Pop boy group VIXX's N, aka Cha Hak Yeon, in his first role since the 2018 dramas, "Children of Nobody" and "Familiar Wife."

Read on to learn more about the new show and what to expect from Mine.

When and where to watch Mine?

Mine will air every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9 PM KST. The episodes will then be available to stream internationally on Netflix at 11 AM EST. Mine will premiere with Episode 1 on May 8th.

What to expect from Mine?

Mine tells the story of rich and highly successful women and follows their lifestyle as the strong and ambitious women try to find their real selves by overcoming prejudices.

At the center of the story of Mine is Seo Hee Soo (Lee Bo Young), a former top actress who is now the wife of the second son of the chairman of Hyowon Group, as well as Jeong Seo Hyeon (Kim Seo Hying), the wife of the first son of the chairman of Hyowon Group.

While Hee Soo tries her best to fit in as the daughter-in-law of a rich family, she tries to act confidently so as to not lose her true self. On the other hand, Seo Hyeon strives to put forward the image required of a chaebol heir's wife. Coming from a chaebol background herself, Seo Hyun is elegant, intelligent, and very rational.

Mine revolves around the two women who try their best to overcome the hurdles they face and best live their lives while striving to break stereotypes.

Viewers who are familiar with Korean dramas may guess that while Hee Soo and Seo Hyeon will begin as rivals, they could work together in the end to put up a united front against a society that likes to pit women against each other.

Watch the trailer for Mine below:

