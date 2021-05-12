Law School Episode 9: When and where to watch and what to expect as another murder looms on horizon

South Korean drama "Law School" is now entering its second half with its ninth episode, and the plot is getting more complicated as the story continues.

The looming mystery in Law School is that of the murder of a law school professor, Seo Byung Joo (Ahn Nae Sang). But as previous episodes have revealed, there are a lot of other interconnected mysteries involved.

The prime suspect in Seo's murder is another professor, Yang Jong Hoon (Kim Myung Min), who is investigating the murder himself since he is not the killer. The previous eight episodes have revealed many other people who could be suspects, even the law school students themselves, including Han Joon Hwi (Kim Bum).

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Law School and where viewers can watch it.

When and where to watch Law School Episode 9?

Law School Episode 9 will air in South Korea on JTBC on May 12th, and the episode will be available to stream internationally on Netflix at 11 AM ET the same day.

Episode 10 will air on May 13th and will follow the same schedule.

What happened previously in Law School?

As mentioned earlier, the central mystery in Law School is that of the murder of Professor Seo. While Yang is the chief suspect and standing trial for the murder, other suspects include Joon Hwi, Kang Sol B (Lee Soo Kyung), the vice dean of the law school, and Kang Joo Man (Oh Man Seok), who happens to be Kang Sol B's father.

However, the plot so far has implied that neither of the four individuals were responsible for Seo's murder, though Joo Man was ready to confess to the murder in court because he thought that his daughter had killed him.

Joo Man did so because Kang Sol B was involved in a plagiarism case, but it could very well be that Seo had instead used her work from when she was in middle school.

Meanwhile, the mystery deepens as Yang continues to try and work with sexual predator Lee Man Ho (Jo Jae Ryong), who he tries to make a deal with to get the number of Kang Dan (Rye Hye Young), who now lives in America.

Kang Dan's twin sister, Kang Sol A (also Ryu Hye Young), a student of Yang's, is under pressure with her studies, especially as Yang tells her she will need to repeat a year. However, while Kang Sol A believed Yang's innocence, she begins to suspect it.

This is mainly because fellow law school student Jeon Ye Seul (Go Yoon Jung) keeps insisting that she saw Yang commit the murder.

However, while giving her testimony under pressure during Yang's trial, Ye Seul reveals that she has been blackmailed into doing so by her abusive boyfriend, Ko Young Chang (Lee Hwi Jong), the son of Assemblyman Ko Hyeong Su (Jung Won Joong), under threat of leaking a s*x tape that was filmed without her consent.

Following the trial, Young Chang beats up Ye Seul for what she did. However, Ye Seul fights back and pushes him, leading him to hit his head on a railing and become unconscious.

What to expect in Law School Episode 9?

The main concern as viewers head into Episode 9 is whether Young Chang is alive or dead after what he did to Ye Seul. Meanwhile, viewers will also be curious as to whether Man Ho will accept Yang's number.

The mystery of Kang Sol A's sister's involvement in Seo's death also looms, given that she has not even been in the country. Joon Hwi meanwhile looks into Jin Hyeong Woo (Park Hyuk Kwon), who could have had his own reasons for wanting Seo dead.

