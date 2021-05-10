What is BTS's SUGA's net worth? Rapper sets record as D-2 becomes most-streamed album by a Korean soloist

BTS's SUGA has become the owner of another record: his second solo mixtape, "D-2," has become the most-streamed album on Spotify with over 300 million streams. This comes just days after the album's lead single, "Daechwita," crossed 10 million likes for its music video on YouTube. Both records came before the first anniversary of D-2's release.

SUGA, born Min Yoon-gi, released D-2 on May 22nd, 2020, under the moniker Agust D, which was also the name of his first solo mixtape. The album had previously set other records.

The rapper's second solo album had peaked at 11 on the Billboard 200, at seven on the Official UK Chart, setting records for the highest-ranking album by a Korean soloist in the US, the UK, and Australia.

D-2 recently surpassed 306,978,842 streams, making SUGA the fastest Korean soloist to cross 300 million streams with an album on Spotify, as well as the Korean soloist with the most-streamed album.

D-2 is now the most streamed album by a Korean solo artist and we will be celebrating its 1st anniversary soon!



Let’s make sure to reach the anniversary goals!#RecordBreakerD2 #스포티파이_최다스트리밍_D2 pic.twitter.com/lOZzpRE0Jp — ⟭⟬ SUGA UPDATES ⟬⟭ (@sugaupdates) May 9, 2021

The new records make SUGA one of the most valuable members of BTS, all of whom are worth over $16 million each, given their pay and income for individual projects as well as HYBE Entertainment's (formerly Big Hit) IPO.

What is SUGA's net worth?

The 28-year-old released his first solo mixtape, Agust D, in 2016, becoming one of the earliest BTS members to go solo. According to the Korea Music Copyright Association, SUGA also has over 100 songwriting and producing credits, including "Wine" by Korean R&B singer Suran.

SUGA has also made many donations in the past. In 2019, he donated $88,000 (100 million won) and 329 BT21 Shooky dolls to the Korean Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The following year, he bestowed the same amount to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association for coronavirus relief efforts in his hometown, Daegu.

SUGA also gave the same sum to his hometown's Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital for child cancer patients in need of financial aid.

With all his songwriting credits and individual projects in addition to BTS activities, SUGA is estimated to be one of the wealthiest members of the boy group along with J-Hope (Jung Ho Seok).

His base net worth from base BTS salary and HYBE stock is estimated to be $16 million. SUGA is estimated to be worth between $23 million and $26 million, given his individual projects.

