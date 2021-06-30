BLACKPINK - The Movie tickets: Where to buy, release date, price, and all you need to know

BLACKPINK has announced that tickets to their new movie are now available for purchase. To commemorate the group's fifth anniversary with a bang, "BLACKPINK: The Movie" will be hitting theaters worldwide on August 4th and August 8th. Fans in select countries can book tickets in advance.

"BLACKPINK: The Movie" will showcase special interviews of the members (Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie), as well as never-before-seen videos of them accumulated over time. In addition, performances from "THE SHOW" (their 2021 concert) and "IN YOUR AREA" (their 2018 world tour) will also be played.

This will be BLACKPINK's second movie, their first being "BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky," released on Netflix in 2020. The film went into depth about their rise to fame and the group's ambition to highlight the individual charms of each member.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under their current label YG Entertainment and shot to fame almost immediately. However, before their debut, an enormous amount of hype had been generated.

YG Entertainment has a reputation in the K-pop industry for producing successful groups such as BIGBANG and 2NE1. As a result, pre-debut videos of BLACKPINK spread throughout the community like wildfire. Both fans and critics of YG groups were anticipating their debut.

As of 2021, BLACKPINK holds the record for "the most-viewed music video within the first 4 hours of release." In addition, they are the first music group to accumulate one billion views on four separate music videos and have won several music awards nationally and internationally.

The popular K-pop group collaborated with several notable American artists, such as Lady Gaga for her single "Sour Candy" and Selena Gomez for "Ice Cream."

Also read: Rosé impresses Lee Dong-wook, Lee Ji-ah, and Kim Go-eun

Where to buy tickets for BLACKPINK: The Movie

Tickets can be purchased here. However, certain restrictions have been imposed depending on the country of viewership. Since there seems to be some confusion among online fans, a Twitter user has created an informative thread on infographics. Fans should read the thread before ordering their tickets.

Also read: British influencer Oli London labeled “racist” after undergoing surgery to identify as Korean

[🍿] BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE



📣 Here are lists of countries that release date is NOT YET confirmed.



블랙핑크 #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/kujAkvKTD1 — Worldwide BLIИKS (@WorldwideBLINK) June 30, 2021

The movie is available in 2D and Screen X. The cost of both tickets is $22 internationally. However, the availability of tickets may differ based on the region, and in-person screening might be hampered due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also read: "Give us Red Velvet," say fans after SM announces NCT lineup

Edited by Srijan Sen