Rosé impresses Lee Dong-wook, Lee Ji-ah and Kim Go-eun in JTBC's Sea of Hope episode 1

Rosé's appearance in Sea of Hope, JTBC's variety show, was announced in May. On June 29th, the first episode of Sea of Hope, in which Rosé performs, was released.

Sea of Hope stars Onew of SHINee, Lee Dong-wook of Tale of the Nine Tailed, Kim Go-eun of The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Ji-ah of Penthouse, music producer Yoon Jong-shin and Lee Suhyun of AKMU.

What did Rosé perform on Sea of Hope episode 1?

Rosé is the first special guest of the show and as a part of it, she covered John Mayer's song, "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" in front of a live audience. Sea of Hope is a "healing show" in which the stars perform at a bar by the sea.

The live audience will also be served homemade food at the venue. JTBC released a 3 minute video from the episode in which fans can see Rosé sing the song along with the other cast members, who also harmonize with her on it.

By the end of this video, they look mighty impressed and also happy with Rosé's performance. The reason why fans are super excited and really happy for Rosé is because unlike other variety shows, Sea of Hope is centered on the kind of music that she is known to love.

As the main vocalist of BLACKPINK, Rosé has always shown interest in writing music and being associated with creating music. Many fans also noted that Rosé's voice was the perfect start for the sho, which centers on healing audiences.

The show, however, is not just about music, as the episode would also go on to feature how the cast cooked the food for the audience.

After Sea of Hope, here's what Rosé will be upto

Rosé recently debuted as a solo artist with her mini-album titled R. The album includes two singles titled 'On the Ground' and 'Gone'. However, in the future, the vocalist is going to be super busy with BLACKPINK's 4+1 project, which was announced to celebrate the band's anniversary.

