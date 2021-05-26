BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ to guest on a new variety show called The Sea of Hope and BLINKS can’t contain their excitement

BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ is expected to guest star on the upcoming new JTBC variety program, "The Sea of Hope!" The show will start airing on June 29, 2021.

[NEWS] - 210526@BLACKPINK's Rosé to guest on JTBC's new program "The Sea I Desire" (literal translation) which will be airing on June 29th at 9PM KST.



Source: https://t.co/IkNqqA4Ckj#ROSÉ #로제 pic.twitter.com/nyL5OPJvnW — BLACKPINK Global News (@BPGlobalNews) May 26, 2021

Also Read: EVERGLOW announces Sihyeon as the new leader at "FIRST" showcase

Everything you need to know about "The Sea of Hope" before BLACKPINK ROSÉ's special appearance

ROSÉ will be on the JTBC show "The Sea of Hope" as a guest star on June 29th! Omg! @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/v4Va6ilKdM — 데이브 (@daveypinks) May 26, 2021

The show revolves around three concepts: sea, bar, and wish. JTBC described “The Sea I Wish For” as a healing program. Celebrities present their music and cook homemade dishes at a live bar next to the mysterious and beautiful sea in JTBC’s new variety show. Guests are invited to take time out from their hectic schedules and relax.

Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun have been confirmed to be part of the cast. Not only will they cook and sing for the guests, but they will also directly participate in crafting the set and management of the events.

Cast members include,#LeeJiah- Head Chef#LeeDongWook - Head Bartender#KimGoEun - Ocean Guard#YoonJongShin - Music #Onew - Baker#LeeSuHyun - Bar Mood Maker#ROSÉ — Pilot Guest (First)



The Sea of Hope X ROSÉ, will premiere on june 29th & ROSÉ will be their first guest. pic.twitter.com/VqMfeHUz1R — BLACKPINK ROSÉ DAILY (@rosedailyupdate) May 26, 2021

Also Read: What is Blackpink's Rosé's net worth? Fans thrilled as K-pop singer becomes new global ambassador for Tiffany & Co

BLACKPINK ROSÉ's Guest appearance in "The Sea of Hope"

ROSÉ will be on the JTBC show "The Sea of Hope" as a guest star on June 29th! Omg! @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/v4Va6ilKdM — 데이브 (@daveypinks) May 26, 2021

ROSÉ will join the main cast of “The Sea of Hope” as a guest star. She made her solo debut on March 12 this year with the single album "-R-." Since then, she has been busy with solo and group schedules. However, she will take a day off her hectic schedule to enjoy a day of relaxation with other celebrities from the industry.

Also Read: BLACKPINK endorsements: All the brands Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa are ambassadors for

Fans react to ROSÉ guest starring on "The Sea of Hope"

BLINKS from around the globe have been discussing ROSÉ guest starring in “The Sea of Hope!” While some are excited to see her interact with fellow YG artist Lee Suhyun on screen, many are excited to see her perform. Some fans even speculated and hoped that ROSÉ and Kim GoEun would perform together on the variety show.

This variety show called "The sea of hope" sounds so good! I hope rosé will go there with her guitar and covers some songs, and lee ji ah of Penthouse will interact with her!!! omggg my two favorite. pic.twitter.com/FqhPXYU8YL — MARL (@bluemooncrush) May 26, 2021

I'm excited for the sea of hope and i love how Rosé and the words of a "healing" and "music" are present in that show :> — v (@velchez_k) May 26, 2021

We asked for Begin Again x Rosé and we're having The Sea of Hope x Rosé... I'm excited!!!! 😭😭 — yv;n (@yvancaab_) May 26, 2021

The fact that Rosé is going to be on the first episode of The Sea I Wish For with AKMU’s Suhyun… I think this will be the first time she’s interacting with someone else from YG 😭 — honey 🦊🍯 (@banghoneyedam) May 26, 2021

I really enjoyed Gamsung Camping and loved their bond, especially Sodam and Solar.



Now I can't wait to see how Go-eun and Suhyun will interact in The Sea of Hope + Rosé being their first guest 😭🥺 Food + Music = Rosé combo@BLACKPINK #ROSÉ — mama-san (@intocamzie) May 26, 2021

KIM GO EUN X ROSÉ. OMG! CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH THEM INTERACT. I JUST CAME HERE TO SAY I WON. 😭 AND I HAVE MY EXAM LATER 4PM AND I CAN’T FIND A WAY ON HOW TO KEEP MY FOCUS NOW AND I’M NOT COMPLAINING. — samie ✨ (@samieyaaa_) May 26, 2021

If im not mistaken kim go eun can play guitar well. I can imagine both of them playing a guitar and singing together. The serves😍😍 https://t.co/HbPlj2JITt — 🌷 (@ggoneblessed) May 26, 2021

Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia, and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

Meanwhile, in related news, ROSÉ recently revealed the cover of her first photo book titled “Rosé -R- Special Edition Photobook.”