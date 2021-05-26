BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ to guest on a new variety show called The Sea of Hope and BLINKS can’t contain their excitement

BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ is expected to guest star on the upcoming new JTBC variety program, "The Sea of Hope!" The show will start airing on June 29, 2021.
Everything you need to know about "The Sea of Hope" before BLACKPINK ROSÉ's special appearance
The show revolves around three concepts: sea, bar, and wish. JTBC described “The Sea I Wish For” as a healing program. Celebrities present their music and cook homemade dishes at a live bar next to the mysterious and beautiful sea in JTBC’s new variety show. Guests are invited to take time out from their hectic schedules and relax.
Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun have been confirmed to be part of the cast. Not only will they cook and sing for the guests, but they will also directly participate in crafting the set and management of the events.
BLACKPINK ROSÉ's Guest appearance in "The Sea of Hope"
ROSÉ will join the main cast of “The Sea of Hope” as a guest star. She made her solo debut on March 12 this year with the single album "-R-." Since then, she has been busy with solo and group schedules. However, she will take a day off her hectic schedule to enjoy a day of relaxation with other celebrities from the industry.
Fans react to ROSÉ guest starring on "The Sea of Hope"
BLINKS from around the globe have been discussing ROSÉ guest starring in “The Sea of Hope!” While some are excited to see her interact with fellow YG artist Lee Suhyun on screen, many are excited to see her perform. Some fans even speculated and hoped that ROSÉ and Kim GoEun would perform together on the variety show.
Meanwhile, in related news, ROSÉ recently revealed the cover of her first photo book titled “Rosé -R- Special Edition Photobook.”