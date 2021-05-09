BLACKPINK endorsements: All the brands Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa are ambassadors for

It has only been five years since BLACKPINK debuted but the K-Pop girl group is already one of the biggest in the world. Along with plenty of chart-topping hits such as "Whistle", "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du", and many more, each of the members are famous in their own right, with some of them having launched their solo careers, while others are focused on moving beyond music.

BLACKPINK's success does not stop there. The global presence of the members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have given each of them multiple endorsement deals with designer brands all over the world.

Here are all of the endorsements each BLACKPINK member has.

What endorsement deals each BLACKPINK member has

As a group, BLACKPINK has several endorsements. The girl group were ambassadors for the automobile company, Kia Motors, they also partnered with Jazware to create a collection of dolls styled like them from their music videos, and the group also partnered with PUBG Mobile to release collaborative content.

BLACKPINK also has deals with Pepsi, Samsung, Shopee, the Philippine telecommunications company Globe Telecom, Adidas, the luxury hotel and resort Paradise City, haircare brand Mise-En-Scéne, Sprite Korea, and more.

Individually, each member has racked up plenty of endorsement deals themselves, including some with luxury designer brands.

Jisoo

BLACKPINK's Jisoo became an endorsement model for South Korean cosmetic brand, KISSME in 2018. In 2021, she was selected as the model for the spring 2021 collection of the local clothing brand, MICHAA.

Jisoo's biggest endorsement deal came when she became a local ambassador for Dior Beauty in 2019, following which she was recruited to be Dior's muse for the Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

She also has endorsement deals with Cartier.

Jennie

Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to go solo with her debut, "Solo" in 2018. She is also quite successful when it comes to endorsements. The BLACKPINK member has deals with South Korean luxury beauty brand, Hera, South Korean telephone company, KT Corporation, Lotte Confectionery, soju brand Chum-Churum, and more.

Jennie's biggest endorsement is her deal with Chanel Korea Beauty as its ambassador. She also became one of the fashion editors for Vogue Korea for its March 2021 issue.

Rosé

Rosé has had a fantastic year in 2021, launching her solo career as well as being announced as the ambassador for the American luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co, which fans know how much she loves.

Rosé's other endorsements include KISS ME with her fellow BLACKPINK members, as well as with Yves Saint Laurent.

Lisa

BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa does not fall behind in any way when it comes to endorsements. Her deals include those with brands like South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot, AIS Thailand, Adidas, D&G Downy, Vivo smartphones, and more.

In 2019, she became an ambassador for the French luxury brand, Celine.