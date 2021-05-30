5 emotional Blackpink songs that will fill your heart

With their catchy melodies and a sound that makes you dance instantly, Blackpink has become one of the best-known K-pop groups globally.

Blackpink’s albums reflect the emotions Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have experienced as a result of various factors including social pressure and constant criticism. Similarly, their tracks have helped people get through rough times.

5 of Blackpink's emotional songs

1) Hope Not

Hope Not is a song that came out in 2019 in the album Kill This Love.

This song doesn't have a music video. However, it is not necessary to create a story to keep the song's emotion. The melody is full of melancholy that accompanies sad lyrics.

The song is about a person suffering for love, someone who has caused another person pain, and conveys there is no time for regrets.

An acoustic guitar in the background allows the voices of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé to stand out, making it possible to enjoy them more authentically in this song.

2) You never know

A single from Blackpink's new album "The Album," released in 2020, You Never Know is a motivational track on pursuing your dreams.

The song tries to say, despite the odds and obstacles, if people have a goal in mind, nothing except themselves can stop them from achieving it. It also talks about how no one should be influenced by what other people say because they do not know their past.

It's easy for strangers to blurt out words without thinking about the consequences, yet they always have to stay true to themselves.

This song talks about Blackpink's dreams and how they overcame obstacles that couldn’t stop them from achieving their dreams.

3) Lovesick girls (sad version)

Lovesick girls, a song released in 2020, is originally a song full of energy.

However, this version is accompanied by a piano with a melancholy feeling and full of emotions. Jisoo is feeling sad and hopeless, Jennie is tired and frustrated, Rosé is angry and fed up and Lisa is disappointed and has lost hope.

This track will fill everyone's heart with mixed feelings as the music plays.

4) How you like that?

How You Like That is a single that shows the empowerment and toughness of the group. It was released in 2020.

The lyrics begin with Blackpink's members singing and rapping about how they fell deep before letting go of the toxic person who made their lives miserable. It is then that the song's title is mentioned, asking how that person feels now that they are under control.

The song has references to karma and consists of scenes in a cave with light shining from within. It shows Rosé talk about looking into that person's eyes while kissing them and saying goodbye while releasing some petals, pretending that she is letting go of the person.

How You Like That is a song that motivates self-love.

5) Stay

Stay is a song released in 2016 for the album Square Two. It is a single with deep lyrics that convey many feelings.

The lyrics are about someone who has argued with a family member, a partner, or a friend, and how the feeling that overpowers everything is the fear of losing them.

The video is set in a deserted place, with only the remains of a great city, hinting at how lonely their surroundings have become.

In the middle of the video, Blackpink is throwing flares together, a sign that represents an "I'm here."

Stay is a nostalgic song which shows that a misunderstanding cannot end people's affection for one another.

