BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

BlackPink Gaming, aka Miss Diya, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators and streamers. She is well-known in the Indian gaming community and currently boasts a subscriber count of 562 thousand.

In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID number

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 558477413. She is the leader of a guild named SUPERИOVA.

BlackPink Gaming’s stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played a total of 8506 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1751 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20.5. With 18883 kills, she has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 2.80.

The popular YouTuber has played 8733 duo matches and has 1447 Booyahs. She has racked up 19820 kills with a great K/D ratio of 2.72. She has also inflicted an average damage of 820 per match.

When it comes to the solo mode, she has featured in 5292 matches, winning 500. She has notched 10494 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BlackPink Gaming is placed in the Diamond IV tier. She has played 226 squad games and has triumphed in 37 of them. She killed 545 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.88

The content creator has played 626 duo games and has won 137 of them. With 2008 kills, she has maintained a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.11. She has also played 40 solo games, winning 8 of them.

BlackPink Gaming’s YouTube channel

BlackPink Gaming started her journey in content creation and streaming over 1 year ago. Since then, she has streamed quite regularly and has uploaded over 253 videos, with 24 million views.

You can click here to visit her channel.

BlackPink Gaming’s social media accounts

BlackPink Gaming is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit her profile.

Also Read: Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more