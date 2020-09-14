Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

With the rise in popularity of Free Fire, several YouTubers have garnered a stupendous following of their own. Players who are good at the game have the opportunity to showcase their gaming skills to people from across the globe.

Content creation and streaming have become lucrative career options for many gamers.

Gyan Gaming or Gyan Sujan is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He runs two YouTube channels, both of which are based on Free Fire. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: RUOK FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID number

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his IGN is GyanSujan. He is also the leader of the guild, GYANGAMINGGG.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has played 15558 squad games and triumphed in 5764 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 37.04%. He has killed 51454 enemies with a mind-blowing K/D ratio of 5.25.

In the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has won 442 out of the 1958 matches he has played, translating to a win percentage of 22.57%.

GyanSujan has also emerged victorious in 151 solo games.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming has played only duo and squad matches. He has played 40 duo games and won 8 of them. He has also notched up 194 kills at an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.06.

His YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming started content creation over two and a half years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to January 2018. He initially made content related to Clash of Clans, but later moved on to Free Fire. As mentioned earlier, he runs two channels, Gyan Gaming and GyanSujan Live.

His social media accounts

Gyan Sujan is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: click here.

Facebook: click here.

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

Also Read: TSG Jash's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.