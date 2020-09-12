RUOK FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has become a mainstream battle royale phenomenon in such a short span of time and is now played by millions around the world. This popularity has subsequently given rise to online content creation related to the game.

RUOK FF is one of the most popular Free Fire creators in the world. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577, and his present IGN is IMPACT999 PS. He is a part of the PERFECTSHOT guild.

RUOK FF’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played a total of 6259 squad games and has registered 2600 wins. He has maintained a win rate of 41.54% and has 30412 kills to his name, with an incredible K/D ratio of 8.31. He has an average damage of 1944 per match.

The famous YouTuber has also played 2434 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 983 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 40.38%. He has killed 11993 enemies, with an impressive K/D ratio of 8.27. He has inflicted an average damage of 1703 per match.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 1633 games, winning 502 and maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.72.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, RUOK FF is placed in the Heroic Tier. He has only played squad and duo matches so far.

The YouTuber has played 443 squad matches and has won 315 of them, which takes his win percentage to 71.10%. He has also maintained an unbelievable K/D ratio of 15.48.

RUOK FF has won 140 games out of the 224 matches he has played in the duo mode, with a win ratio of 62.5%. He has killed 1207 enemies and has an astonishing K/D ratio of 14.37.

RUOK FF’s PC setup

Ryzen 7 3800x 3.9 GHz-Turbo 4.5

RTX 2080Ti

32GB RAM (3200MHz)

RUOK FF’s YouTube channel

RUOK FF started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, his channel has grown tremendously. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 2.23 million and has over 114 million views combined. He has so far uploaded a total of 51 videos on his channel.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

RUOK FF’s social media accounts

RUOK FF is active on Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram account, click here.

To visit his Facebook account, click here.

