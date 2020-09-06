LevelUp 007’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation and streaming have now become lucrative career options for many gamers. There has been a sudden uprise of online creators who make videos on games across several platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Free Fire has emerged as the breeding ground for most of the mobile streamers of today.

Samuel Lima or LevelUp 007 is a renowned Brazilian Free Fire content creator, streamer and esports athlete for Team Corinthians. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

LevelUp 007's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 134356044, and in-game name is UP LEVEL007. He is also the leader of the guild UP GAMING.

LevelUp 007's stats

Lifetime Stats

LevelUp 007 has played 8766 squad matches and won in 1819 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 20.75%. He has also notched up 21081 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The YouTuber has played 3036 duo matches and triumphed in 581 of them. When it comes to the solo mode, he has 438 Booyahs in 3582 games.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Samuel has played 40 squad matches, winning 5 of them. He has also played 105 duo games and emerged victorious in 8 of them. He has racked up 240 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.47

His YouTube channel

Samuel started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to May 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 380 videos. He currently has over 2.62 million subscribers and 104 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

