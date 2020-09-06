Free Fire Gamer's Zone's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The battle royale genre has taken the mobile gaming community by storm, and games like Free Fire have become immensely popular among the masses. The game's massive audience has resulted in several players coming forward and taking up content creation as a full-time career.

Promit, aka Free Fire Gamer's Zone, is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: INSTA GAMER's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire Gamer's Zone's ID

His ID is 219169775, and in-game name is GZ-PROMIT21. He is also the leader of the guild Gz~Army.

Free Fire Gamer's Zone's stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Promit has played over 10500 squad matches and won in 3678 of them, which translates to a remarkable win rate of 34.86%. With over 32497 kills, he has maintained an excellent K/D ratio of 4.73.

In the duo mode, he has played about 1465 matches and triumphed in 291 of them. Promit also has 602 wins to his name in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 104 squad matches and notched up 25 Booyahs. He has also garnered 311 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.94. When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 32 games and won in 4 of them.

His YouTube channel

Promit started creating content on YouTube in November 2018. Since then, he has posted over 655 videos on his channel. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.59 million, and has over 113 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named Gz Army, where he uploads content related to Free Fire.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

Also Read: A_S Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.