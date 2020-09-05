INSTA GAMER’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the mobile platform, and its popularity looks poised to grow further- particularly in India- after the government's recent decision to ban PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country.

Free Fire also has a wide audience on online streaming platforms, with millions regularly watching videos based on the game.

INSTA GAMER is one of the most popular Malayali Free Fire content creators. In this article, we talk about his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

INSTA GAMER’s Free Fire ID

INSTA GAMER’s Free Fire ID is 197218153, and he is also the leader of a guild named INFERNOZ.

INSTA GAMER’s stats

Lifetime Stats

His lifetime statistics in Free Fire

INSTA GAMER has played 6526 squad games and has 866 wins, translating to an incredible win rate of 13.26%. He has notched 12045 kills, with a remarkable K/D ratio of 2.13.

He boasts 100 wins in 1086 duo games, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.69. When it comes to the solo mode, the YouTuber has 82 wins and has racked up 2350 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Ranked Stats

His ranked statistics in Free Fire

He has played 346 Squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and ended up winning 32 of them. With 580 kills, he maintained a K/D ratio of 1.85. He also featured in 7 duo games and won 1 of them. As of now, he has played only a single solo game.

(Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing, and they might change as the season progresses.)

His YouTube channels

INSTA GAMER started creating content on YouTube over a year ago. The first video on his channel was posted in August 2019. He runs a total of 2 YouTube channels – INSTA GAMER and INSTAGAMER LIVE, where he regularly streams and creates content related to Garena Free Fire.

His social media accounts

INSTAGAMER is active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his profile.

