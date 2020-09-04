Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire, which was developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena, has grown immensely since its release in 2017. It has now become one of the most popular choices among battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to this popularity, online content based on the game has also taken over multiple streaming platforms.

Badge 99 is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer. In this article, we talk about his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. He is a part of a guild named HAWK EYE • 01.

Badge 99’s stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7140 squad matches and has won 1318 of them. This translates to a win rate of 18.4%. With over 18070 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 3.10.

The YouTuber has also played 1881 duo games and has won 174 of them. He has registered 3970 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 has featured in 209 squad matches and has triumphed in 24 of them, with a K/D ratio of 3.52. When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 11 games and has 31 kills to his name. However, he has only played one solo game so far.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

Badge 99 started creating content on YouTube over a year-and-a-half ago. Since then, he has uploaded over 156 videos on his channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 778 thousand and has over 50 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Badge 99 also has a second channel called ‘IMOK FF,’ where he also uploads content related to Free Fire.

Badge 99’s social media accounts

Badge 99 is quite active on his Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

The YouTuber also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

