Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation and streaming are now becoming viable career options for many mobile gamers courtesy of the rise of the battle royale genre in the platform.

Free Fire is one of the most famous mobile battle royale games, and there are a large number of creators who stream and create content based on it.

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, is one of India’s most famous Free Fire content creators. In this article, we discuss his ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: GT King’s (Gaming Tamizhan) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his in-game name is ‘_GyanSujan_’.

Gyan Sujan’s stats

Advertisement

Lifetime

Gyan Sujan’s Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 15449 squad games and has triumphed in 5742 of them. This translates to an impressive win rate of 37.16%. He has over 50 thousand kills in the squad mode with an outstanding K/D ratio of 5.27.

Comparatively, the YouTuber has played fewer duo and solo matches. He has played 1930 duo games and attained 435 Booyahs. He also has 151 wins out of the 1227 solo matches he has played.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s Ranked Stats

Gyan Sujan has been featured in 124 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 28 of them. With 433 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.51. He has also played 12 duo matches.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan began his journey as a content creator over two years ago. He runs a total of two YouTube channels – Gyan Gaming and GyanSujan Live. He has over 3.6 million subscribers and over 360 million views on Gyan Gaming while he has 961 thousand subscribers and over 60 million views on GyanSujan Live.

Gyan Sujan’s social media accounts

Gyan Sujan is active on his Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

He also has a discord server. Click here to join his discord server.

Also Read: GSK Verified's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more