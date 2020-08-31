GT King’s (Gaming Tamizhan) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Garena Free Fire was released on the mobile platform in 2017. Over the ensuing period, the battle royale game has grown enormously and amassed a humongous player base. Due to its popularity, there has been a rise in the number of content creators and streamers. One such popular influencer from India is Gaming Tamizhan or GT King.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, famously known as GT King, is one of the eminent Tamil Free Fire content creators. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Nie Ambro’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

GT King’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

GT King’s Free Fire stats

GT King's all-time stats in Free Fire

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

He has played 15,484 squad matches and triumphed in 3,137 of them, roughly translating to a win ratio of 20.25%. GT King has notched over 43,000 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The YouTuber also played 1,590 duo games and won 156 matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.94. He was also featured in 631 solo matches and got 48 Booyahs. With 1,405 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, he has played 67 squad games, winning 20. GT King has also played 25 duo matches and been victorious in 13 games. While in the solo mode, he played 12 games and attained five Booyahs.

His YouTube channel

GT King started his journey in content creation over one and a half years ago. Since then, he has made regular Free Fire content for his fan base. Currently, he has over 1.22 million subscribers and over 101 million combined views. You can click here to visit his channel – 'Gaming Tamizhan'.

Also read: GSK Verified's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram; you can click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on Free Fire’s platform — Booyah! Click here to visit his profile.