Nie Ambro’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game is highly popular worldwide, which has led to the rise in content creation in various languages.

Nie Ambro is one of the most popular Malayali Free Fire streamers and content creators. This article discusses his stats, K/D ratio, device, and more.

Also Read: Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Nie Ambro’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 343104828.

Nie Ambro’s stats

Nie Ambro's all-time stats in Free Fire

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Nie Ambro has played 7,587 squad matches and won 1,197, which roughly translates to a win rate of 15.7%. He has maintained also a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The YouTuber also played 1,783 duo games and has 194 Booyahs. He has a K/D ratio of 2.67 with 4,242 kills. He also has featured in 880 solo matches and won 60 of them.

Ranked stats

Nie Ambro's stats in the ongoing ranked season

Since the ranked season has begun recently, he hasn’t played a lot of matches. He has so far appeared in 67 squad matches and won nine of them for a K/D ratio of 2.31. He has also played eight duo matches.

Device

To play Free Fire, the YouTuber uses the iPhone 11.

Nie Ambro’s YouTube channel

Currently, the broadcaster has over 265k subscribers on his channel. He first started creating videos on Free Fire around 11 months ago. Since then, he has uploaded over 660 videos. He has attained over 19 million views on his videos in that time period.

You can check out his YouTube channel by clicking here.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server which you can join here.